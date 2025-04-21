News by Kandiss Edwards College Students Are Returning To Campus And Leaving Online Learning Behind Students are seeking deeper engagement, leading to an exodus from online learning.







A growing number of college students are expressing a renewed preference for on-campus learning, according to EDUCAUSE’s 2025 Students and Technology Report.

The report surveyed thousands of undergraduate students across the United States. Results show a shift away from online learning. Students showed a stronger preference for attending classes, labs and assessments in person. The data was compared to ESUCAUSE’s 2023 report.

While students praise the accessibility of online and hybrid learning, as well as its convenience, the majority still prefer physical classrooms. They consider the physical environment one that provides deeper engagement and a stronger sense of community.

Those attending schools viewed as technology-forward reported higher overall satisfaction. Among them, 85% were content with their institution’s digital support, compared to just 34% at schools perceived as falling behind.

The report also addressed students’ perceptions of readiness for the workforce. Many students believe their current education is not enough. Students believe they are unprepared to apply technological skills in real-world settings. Additionally, mental health support and accommodations for accessibility were cited as areas needing significant improvement.

EDUCAUSE researchers urged colleges and universities to align technological initiatives with student learning preferences. That includes strengthening in-person experiences while using digital tools to enhance—not replace—human interaction.

“Students increasingly prefer on-site course activities. Across categories of synchronous learning activities, students showed an increased personal preference for on-site course modalities,” the report states.

As college students express enthusiasm for returning to in-person learning, federal employees are facing significant challenges in complying with office mandates. ​

A recent survey by Federal News Network revealed that nearly 80% of over 5,500 federal employees reported no improvements since resuming on-site work. The employees expressed frustration with extended commutes, increased distractions, and shortages of basic supplies, such as toilet paper, as well as insufficient parking.

One employee shared, “I spend time and money commuting longer to do exactly what I do from home, with less productivity, more background noise, more interruptions, worse amenities, worse food, and no one I actually work with.” ​

In contrast, students are returning to campuses, valuing the sense of community that they have missed. The juxtaposition highlights the differing experiences and expectations of students and federal workers regarding their return to physical spaces.

RELATED CONTENT: A Federal Ghetto: Employees Describe Work Conditions After Return To Office Mandate