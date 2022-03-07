‘College Hill’ Will Return With NeNe Leakes, Lamar Odom, Ray J, Dream Doll and Big Freedia

The first Black reality TV series, College Hill is making a return to the airwaves.

The twist this time is that, instead of covering unknown college students attending HBCUs, this reboot will star former and current reality TV participants.

The Jasmine Brand has reported that there is a College Hill reimagining that has already started filming and it will star celebrities that are well known in the reality TV space. Instead of airing on BET, the show will be able to be viewed on BET+, the paid streaming service for Black Entertainment Television.

The show will feature familiar faces in Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member, NeNe Leakes, former Los Angeles Lakers basketball player and Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Lamar Odom, For the Love of Ray J‘s Ray J, Bad Girls Club cast member Dream Doll, and Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce main star, Big Freedia. There will be other celebrities included in the series.

The plot for the upcoming season is that none of the celebrities on the show attended college or did not complete their collegiate studies before embarking upon their successful careers in reality TV.

“We’re told that filming is currently underway and the non-scripted show will follow celebrities that didn’t attend or finish college. Sources tell us that the following celebs have allegedly been cast: former NBA star Lamar Odom, reality star #NeneLeakes, reality star #RayJ, bounce music artist #BigFreddia, rapper #DreamDoll and more. Insiders tell us that the show is being filmed at Texas Southern University. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

According to the College Hill Series Instagram page, the show is “America’s 1st ever African-American reality series” as it premiered in 2004 on BET. The premise of the show was cameras following black college students as they attended HBCUs. The show was on air until 2009 with one spin-off, Interns.