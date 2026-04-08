Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Colleges Shorten Bachelor Programs To Three-Year Degrees To Fast-Track Entry To Job Market Schools like Johnson & Wales University have already adopted some three-year programs to attract career-focused applicants.







Colleges across the United States are keeping up with a demanding job market by shortening students’ time in class.

Certain schools are now offering three-year degrees, a move many have made to make college more affordable while streamlining the process of making an income. While some feel this could undermine the college experience, others have seen it as a cost-effective way to earn a degree without accruing four years of debt, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Instead of the traditional 120 credits, comprised of electives, minor courses, and more, students at certain universities only need around 90 credits to walk across the stage. Upon graduation, they will essentially have the equivalent of a four-year degree, a key difference from two-year degrees, which are awarded at the associate’s level.

The three-year shift hosts benefits for students, employers, and school administrators. Students can matriculate through school with less debt waiting for them post-graduation, and schools also see reduced dropout rates accompanying the shorter timelines.

Employers have also capitalized on this quicker entry into the workforce, filling the demand for workers in certain industries. The degrees have already been transformed into shorter programs that typically align with job-ready industries, such as criminal justice, computer science, and hospitality.

However, the switch to three-year degree programs comes at a price, even if it is cheaper. The curriculum takes out electives typically used to create a holistic academic experience.

The academic community remains conflicted on the topic, as it could upend the traditional collegiate system as it stands. It would not only signal a divide between students who could afford to stick around all four years and those who took the more cost-effective route to begin their careers, but also bypass the critical thinking skills acquired through the wide-ranging curriculum.

Furthermore, questions remain on whether degree recipients will receive the same consideration as someone with a four-year bachelor’s degree. As these degrees often carry “applied” or “career-focused” designations, some fear that this will diminish students’ standing in the job market or in the graduate school admissions process.

However, certain professional degrees that require advanced schooling will most likely not host a fast-track program anytime soon. Those pursuing medicine, law, and other high-earning fields will need to complete all required years of education to satisfy accreditors.



As the concept is still in its early stages, employers and graduate schools are beginning to warm up to three-year degrees. While some see this as the evolution of the academic system, others fear it will widen the gap in access to education.

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