Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Color Of Change Calls GOP Cuts To Medicaid, SNAP, And Student Loan Assistance A 'Blow To Working Class Families'







The Color of Change has released an official statement in response to the GOP-led House of Representatives budget resolution to cut Medicaid, SNAP, and other resources used by millions of Americans.

After Republicans passed the controversial budget resolution in a 217-215 vote on Feb. 25, Color of Change spoke out, calling it “a devastating blow to Black families, and all working families” who will be impacted by the drastic cuts.

“The passage of this resolution is a shameful display of this Administration’s true priorities: enriching the wealthy at the expense of everyday people,” said Portia Allen-Kyle, interim executive director of Color Of Change.

“Despite promises to curb rising costs and make essentials more affordable, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their allies in Congress have made it clear that they are willing to strip healthcare, food assistance, and economic support from everyday working people to create the first trillionaires. This budget is not about fiscal responsibility—it’s about undermining our democracy by consolidating power and wealth among the elite while Black families and communities suffer.”

If approved by the Senate, the resolution would slash approximately $880 billion from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees funding for key health and welfare programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). With nearly 80 million Americans relying on Medicaid and CHIP, the measure could impact nearly a quarter of the U.S. population if enacted.

Due to the proposed budget, Color of Change members have started to mobilize to protest “this dangerous budget,” Allen-Kyle states. Through calls and emails, the group is working to pressure politicians to “prioritize people, not profit.”

”We will continue to fight, organize, and hold leaders accountable until justice prevails. This is not the end—it is a call to action,” she added.

If enacted, the resolution could force states to compensate for the federal funding gap, potentially resulting in coverage losses for millions, benefit reductions, or stricter eligibility criteria. Among them include allowing states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.

“Our communities are tired of being trickled on, and we will not stand by while extremists in Congress plunder our communities to expand corporate power and bow down to their wealthy donors,” Allen-Kyle continued. “The devastating effects of this budget plan will be felt by our grandparents, our children, and every one of us over the next decade. Color Of Change will remain vigilant and engaged throughout the budget process to ensure financial security and equal opportunity for everyone.”

