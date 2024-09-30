Study: Black, Latinx Doctors See More Low-Income Patients

According to newly released research, Black and other doctors of color are far more likely to accept Medicaid as a form of payment than white doctors are, underscoring a need for Medicaid and Medicare expansion.

According to research published in the Annals Of Family Medicine, those who are from communities “underrepresented in medicine” had greater odds of seeing Medicaid beneficiaries than their white counterparts. Although the study recognized its own limitations, it also points toward the need for greater diversity in the medical field.

According to Axios, the study points out that Black and Latinx doctors are 60% and 40% more likely, respectively, to see Medicaid beneficiaries and they also have a greater representation of those patients in their patient profiles, in general, than white doctors. The study also calls attention to the need for greater diversity in the medical field, which has been in peril due to attacks from conservative groups after the Supreme Court ruled that affirmative action was unconstitutional in 2023.

In addition, the study is supportive of previous research that indicated that doctors from underrepresented populations were more likely to set up family medicine practices in communities of color that have traditionally lacked access to quality health care.

According to the paper’s lead author, Anushree Vichare, the paper is not arguing that “we want the minority clinicians to bear all the responsibility of working in underserved areas and caring for Medicaid patients.”

Instead, Vichare told Axios that careful attention needs to be placed on retaining and developing talent in the medical field.

“Our research suggests Black and Latino family medicine doctors play a crucial role in providing health care for people living in marginalized communities. Building a more diverse and representative health workforce leads to better healthcare for all and is also imperative from a social justice standpoint,” Vichare told U.S. News & World Report.

Vichare continued, “We, as a society must ensure that individuals underrepresented in medicine are given fair and equal opportunities to pursue medical degrees. It is also essential to foster an inclusive culture within healthcare institutions that values diversity and promotes retention and professional growth of diverse staff.”

Despite these points, Vichare stressed to Axios that all clinicians, not just those from underrepresented backgrounds, need support to thrive as they treat their patients.

“For clinicians, recruitment is the first step. It’s a very critical step. But we also need to ensure that they’re investing in retaining and growing and helping all clinicians thrive with fair and equal opportunities. Investments in other workforce can be really critical, but at the same time, these investments should be across the professional continuum,” Vichare said.

