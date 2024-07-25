Women by Stacy Jackson Annual ColorComm Conference Gathers More Than 400 Women Professionals For the first time, ColorComm, Inc. is hosting its conference in Los Angeles, gathering nearly 400 women for the intimate retreat.









The ColorComm Conference (C2), a major retreat for multicultural women in communications, has gathered over 400 executive leaders at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, C2’s first time in the city. The event started July 24 and ends July 26.

This conference, now in its ninth year, offers an intimate platform for addressing diversity and inclusion in marketing, advertising, and media sectors. The retreat’s theme this year, “Reaching for More,” encourages attendees to pursue career advancement, a press release stated.

“Now more than ever, ColorComm’s Conference has become vital to making significant economic and community impact in our industry,” said C2 Founder and CEO, Lauren Wesley Wilson.

ColorComm, Inc.’s three-day business retreat started with afternoon sessions on July 24, followed by the ColorComm Circle Awards, hosted by Star Jones (formerly of The View). This year’s agenda at the conference includes diverse programming aimed at education, entertainment, and networking.

“With innovative programs presented by the industry’s top practitioners and thought leaders, this conference provides a safe place to address relevant issues from like-minded women,” the retreat’s website states. This approach, say organizers, sets the ColorComm conference apart from larger industry events. The platform further described its event as “the ultimate business conference and retreat for women of color in communications.”

Last night, we hosted the 9th annual Circle Awards honoring seven incredible women in communications across various industries.



Thank you @StarJonesEsq for presenting the awards and MC’ing the night. We always leave feeling inspired🥰 pic.twitter.com/qUGPoFkWNd — ColorComm (@ColorCommntwk) July 25, 2024

The 2024 retreat culminates July 26 with a Signature Luncheon featuring award-winning filmmaker Tonya Lewis Lee as keynote speaker. Other notable speakers include OWN President Tina Perry, Washington Post Chief Communications Officer Kathy Baird, media personality Bevy Smith, and bestselling author Minda Harts.

ColorComm’s conference has garnered support from major sponsors such as AARP, JPMorgan Chase, Comcast, Victoria’s Secret, and NBC Universal.

Find more information about the ColorComm Conference online. Registered attendees have access to all sessions, workshops, receptions, meals, and signature events.

