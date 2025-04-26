News by Kandiss Edwards Columbia Lecturer Creates ‘Resistance Summer School’ After University Eliminates Her Course On Race Karen Attiah presents 'Resistance Summer School' in response to university purge of diverse course offerings.







Karen Attiah, a former lecturer at Columbia University has announced the independent launch of her course, “Race, Media & International Affairs,” after the university canceled it.​

Attiah detailed the circumstances surrounding the course’s cancellation her Substack blog, “The Golden Hour.” She attributed the decision to Columbia’s administration “pre-emptively caving to pressure, especially in placing departments such as Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies under special provost supervision or receivership.​”

Author of “Say Your Word, Then Leave,” Attiah expressed her disappointment, stating, “This is not a time for media literacy or historical knowledge to be held hostage by institutions bending the knee to authoritarianism and fear.”

In response to the cancellation, Attiah took the initiative to offer the course independently. The course is a hybrid online program accessible to the public. The “Resistance Summer School” will provide a platform for discussions on race, journalism, and international affairs.

Latest podcast is out: Get in everyone, we are going to Resistance Summer School! Thank you to everyone who indicated they would like to take my course on Race, Media and International Affairs 101. Please fill out this quick interest form to begin to sign up! docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1F…



[image or embed] — Karen Attiah (@karenattiah.bsky.social) April 21, 2025 at 3:17 PM

The initiative has garnered significant interest, with over 1,200 individuals signing up within days of the announcement.​

Attiah’s decision to proceed independently reflects a broader trend of educators seeking alternative avenues to disseminate knowledge amid institutional interference.

She remarked, “In a moment of crisis and repression, we do not have to wait for elite permission to share knowledge, create community, and help those in need.

Columbia University has not publicly commented on the specifics of the course’s cancellation. However, the situation underscores ongoing debates about academic freedom. The role of universities in facilitating critical discussions on race and media is also in question.

Attiah’s course is set to commence this summer. Enrollment details are available through Attiah’s Substack platform. She continues to advocate for open dialogue and education, stating such efforts are crucial in challenging times.

RELATED CONTENT: ​Despite Trump’s Crackdown, Some Colleges Rebrand DEI Programs Instead Of Eliminating Them​