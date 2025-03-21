Women by Stacy Jackson Southern Black Girls Launches $2K Resistance And Resilience Mini-Grants The "Resistance and Resilience" mini grants support organizations committed to protecting Black girls and fighting against dehumanization.







Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium has launched a new “Resistance and Resilience” grant through its Black Girls Defense Fund.

The $2,000 mini-grants support Black girls, women, or femme-identifying youth in the South. The funding is an extension of Southern Black Girls’ commitment to support organizations that advocate and build movements to protect the fundamental rights of Black girls and women in the South. Southern Black Girls stated on Instagram that the funding was launched to “strengthen community-led efforts addressing the unique challenges Black girls face that include adultification, dehumanization, and violence.”

The 2025 grants are open to applicants who reside in one of 13 southern states and are working to advocate for Black girls and women through a 501(c)(3) or with a fiscal sponsor.

Southern Black Girls reported that it has already awarded over $10 million to 221 Black women-led organizations and more than 800 girls in the South. In 2022, the organization partnered with rapper Meghan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation to launch its “Joy is our Journey Dream Tour.” The monthlong bus excursion curated a space for Black girls to connect and create, as previously stated by BLACK ENTERPRISE. The organization launched in 2017 in an effort to change statistics that found Black girls in the South were receiving less than 1% of the $4.8 billion in philanthropic investments. Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown set out with three other Black women philanthropists to fund the dreams of Black girls across 13 southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Applications for the Black Girls Defense Fund’s Resistance & Resilience mini-grants open on March 20 on the Southern Black Girls website. Interested applicants have until April 10 to submit for funding. A March 27 informational will be held via Zoom at 12:00 PM Eastern Time. The meeting will cover the application process, equip applicants with essential tools, and provide an open floor for any questions. Registration for the meeting can be completed in advance.

