News by Sharelle Burt Comedian At Trump's NYC Rally Used His Time To Launch Racist Remarks Against Latinos and Black People







Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made headlines when he hurled racist remarks about Latinos and Black people and labeled Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” during Donald Trump’s NYC rally, NBC News reports.

The rally, held on Oct. 27 at Madison Square Garden, brought out thousands of supporters who wanted to hear the Republican presidential candidate speak, just under 10 days until Election Day. Hinchcliffe was one of dozens of celebrities scheduled to speak. However, his tone-deaf and racist remarks drew considerable backlash. He attacked the island of Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory, to test the audience.

“There’s a lot going on like. I don’t know if you guys know this, but there is literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. Yeah, I think it’s called Puerto Rico,” he said, met with an awkward response.

“Okay, alright, we’re getting there. Again, normally, I don’t follow the national anthem.”

As a Puerto Rican, I'm tempted to call Tony Hinchcliffe racist garbage, but doing so would be an insult to garbage.



When casting their ballots at the voting booth, Latinos should never forget the racism that Donald Trump seems all too willing to platform.pic.twitter.com/Wlrulb5ygq — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorresNY) October 28, 2024

Before that, he joked about the amount of Latino babies being born, claiming the demographic loves “making babies.” “There’s no pulling out. They don’t do that. They come inside, just like they did to our country,” Hinchcliffe said.

Known for his comedic roasting capabilities, Hinchcliffe turned his attention to Black people, pointing out a Black man in the crowd. The unidentified man had something on his head that the comedian called a “lampshade.” “Cool Black guy with the thing on his head. What the hell is that a lampshade? Look at this guy. Wow,” he said.

“I’m just kidding. That’s one of my buddies. He had a Halloween party last night. We had fun. We carved watermelons together. It was awesome.”

In reference to a Black person, Tony Hinchcliffe said: “He had a Halloween party last night. We had fun. We carved watermelons together.” pic.twitter.com/FcbyBklN5e — Broderick (@BroderickGreer) October 28, 2024

He wasn’t the only speaker who used their time at the podium to spout racist and hurtful remarks about the Democratic Party and Vice President Kamala Harris. David Rem, Trump’s childhood friend, called Harris the “Antichrist” while media host Tucker Carlson attacked Harris’ resume and miscategorized her racial identity.

“It’s going to be pretty tough for them. Say Kamala Harris got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive. She’s the first Samoan Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president,” he said.

Tucker: it's going to be pretty tough for them.. say.. Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she's so impressive. As the first is a Samoan Malaysian low I.Q. former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.. pic.twitter.com/s0Vtbzhbgp — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2024

Following Hinchcliffe’s comments, Harris received an influx of support from famous Puerto Ricans, including pop star Bad Bunny. Just minutes later, he endorsed the candidate by using a video of Harris calling Trump out for his response to Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Bad Bunny reshares Kamala Harris video on Instagram outlining her policy to uplift Puerto Ricans. pic.twitter.com/9iwtPAQlP4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2024

Some of the heaviest backlash came from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y), who, as a Puerto Rican, was offended by the remarks and chimed in while streaming on Twitch with Vice Presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. After identifying who the comedian was, she labeled his comments as “disappointing.” “I need people to understand that when you have some a-hole calling Puerto Rico floating garbage, know that that’s what they think about you,” she said.

WATCH: “Who is that jackwad? Dude, are you serious? — This is what they think of anyone that makes less money than them.”@GovTimWalz & @AOC react to @TonyHinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico “an island of Floating garbage” at Trump’s rally, say they hope everyone sees the clip. pic.twitter.com/lgm5JFv8a2 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) October 28, 2024



According to ABC 6, Trump’s campaign didn’t think the joke was funny. Senior Adviser Danielle Alvarez said, “This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.” Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said the comedian “bombed,” while House Republican Maria Salazar said she was “disgusted” by Hinchcliffe’s comments.

