Keith Lee Partners With Pizza Hut To Debut The New 'FamiLEE Community Pizza' For a limited time, you can try Keith Lee's new FamiLEE Community Pizza at Pizza hut.









Keith Lee has taken his TikTok food critic persona to new heights by debuting his first official food partnership with a major restaurant chain.

On Tuesday, April 16, Lee and Pizza Hut announced their partnership, which includes a new pizza pie crafted by the TikTok star and his family. The pepperoni, bacon, and cheese pizza on a hand-tossed crust is available for a limited time until May 13, Lee shared in an Instagram announcement.

The community-driven social media influencer will also be giving out free boxes of his pizza in the form of two pizza parties at two schools in two different states, including his hometown.

“My family and Pizza Hut are going to the high school that I went to and that my wife went to and we’re having a pizza party for absolutely free with the kids,” Lee shared.

The community initiative is completely on brand for Lee who hosts food tours around the country where he goes and throws events that give free food to local communities. His recent FamiLee event during his return to Atlanta received a huge turnout, and he was forced to move locations.

“I am blessed to team up with Pizza Hut for the FamiLEE Community Pizza, and I’m excited to support causes that hit close to home,” Lee told Food & Wine.

“This partnership is all about sharing love through food, bringing communities together, and doing what we truly feel is supposed to be done within our space.”

The partnership was born out of Lee’s visit to Pizza Hut headquarters in Texas, where he met with the staff and made “authentic” connections.

“I talked to and really enjoyed my time with them, so working together on this initiative felt really authentic,” he shared.

The bacon and pepperoni toppings were a must-have for Lee as they’re his personal favorites. With it being part of Pizza Hut’s $12 ANY promotion, customers can personalize the pie with toppings of their choice.

“Bacon and pepperoni are the only toppings I ever get on my pizza — they are my favorite,” Lee said. “So when I was working with Pizza Hut to make this, it only felt right to make a pizza that I would (and do) eat all the time.”

“You can add a ton of toppings to make it your own. If your family likes a mix of toppings, you don’t have to compromise,” he added.

As part of the partnership, Pizza Hut will also donate $50,000 to Southfield ANT and Oak Hills High School where Lee and his wife went.

“Keith Lee is a creator who has really been shaping the food industry and one I have been an avid follower of for a long time,” Lindsay Morgan, the CMO at Pizza Hut, said.

“His TikTok reviews are authentic, and he celebrates community and family. We felt his personal brand was a perfect fit for Pizza Hut, so together, we created the FamiLEE Community Pizza so guests can try Keith’s recipe and be a part of giving back to his community.”

