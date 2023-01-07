Comedian Michael Blackson Opens a Free School Where He Used to Live in Ghana

Michael Blackson shared on Twitter that he has recently fulfilled one of his life goals by opening a free school, The Michael Blackson Academy, in his homeland of Ghana.

This event is even more monumental because the comedian built it near where he grew up.

In a tweet shared on Jan. 3, Blackson uploaded a video from the grand opening, which was located in Agona Nsaba. Alongside the clip, the 50-year-old expressed in the caption that this was important for him because he wanted to “give kids a chance to be great.”

Blackson said, “Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do, which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education, and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers.”

Today is the greatest day of my life because I’ve finally accomplished what I always wanted to do which is giving these kids a chance to be great. Greatness starts with education and foundational education shouldn’t come with financial barriers. pic.twitter.com/glw0dJVzXr — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) January 4, 2023

Production on The Michael Blackson Academy first began in 2020. As previously reported on Black Enterprise, the Next Friday star revealed in an Instagram post that he would be working with Fuse ODG.

At the time, Blackson and the Afrobeats star claimed that the school’s construction would be finished by the fall of 2021.

Despite the estimated timeline, Blackson shared that the academy was finally completed on December 2022 by sending a tweet to his followers and thanking them for donating to the cause by buying tickets to his comedy shows.

He wrote, “Finally, it’s all done, and the kids in my village will all go to school for free. Thanks to all my fans that supported me [throughout] the years, every ticket you bought to my show helped a kid.”

On top of building a school in Ghana, Blackson is also giving back to his community with his foundation. The mission of The Michael Blackson Foundation, in the star’s words, aside from changing the world, was to help provide education for children that can’t afford to attend school of their “economic conditions.”