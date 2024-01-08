News by Ann Brown The $20 Harriet Tubman Bill Has Yet To Be Released, But U.S. Mint Drops Commemorative Coins The effort to feature Tubman on the redesigned $20 bill is still ongoing, with a new note expected to be issued in 2030.











The U.S. Mint has unveiled a series of commemorative coins honoring the iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman. These coins mark the bicentennial of Tubman’s birth and pay tribute to her dedication to freedom, equality, and justice. The collection includes three coins, each with a unique design capturing different aspects of Tubman’s extraordinary life. The coins are available for pre-order, with shipments scheduled to begin in February, CNN reported.

“​We all owe Harriet Tubman a huge debt of gratitude because I, and so many others, would not be where we are today if not for her heroism, her passion for freedom for our people and for her service to this country,” U.S. Mint Director Ventris Gibson, the first Black director of the bureau, told CNN. “At the Mint, we like to say that coins are miniature canvases of art, and the Harriet Tubman coins are truly stunning works of art.”

Ventris added, “These coins embody her spirit, her perseverance, her tireless efforts, and her desire for freedom for all individuals.”

Proceeds from the sale of the coins will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home, according to the U.S. Mint website.

Gold $5 Coin: This coin features a post-Civil War portrait of Tubman and bears seven of her core values inscribed on the reverse side – faith, freedom, family, community, self-determination, social justice, and equality. The price is $718.

Silver Dollar: The silver dollar showcases an image of Tubman extending her hand on the obverse side. It is $82.

Half Dollar: The half-dollar coin, priced at $49, displays a full-body portrait of Tubman on the reverse side.

A set including each of the three coins is listed for $836.25 on the Mint website.

Tubman, born in 1822, was one of the most influential leaders in the abolitionist movement. After escaping slavery herself, she played a pivotal role in guiding enslaved people to freedom through the Underground Railroad. During the Civil War, she contributed as a spy, scout, nurse, and cook in the U.S. Army.

While Tubman’s likeness on U.S. currency, specifically the $20 bill, has faced numerous delays, these commemorative coins provide an opportunity for her legacy to be celebrated. The effort to feature Tubman on the redesigned $20 bill is ongoing, with a new note expected to be issued in 2030. The Obama Administration had initially set a 2020 release date for the Tubman bill, The New York Times reported.

In August 2022, President Joe Biden signed the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act into law for the Mint to produce the coins. The legislation was introduced by Representative Gregory W. Meeks (D-New York) during Black History Month in 2020.

