Chicago Rapper Common Uses FAMU Marching ‘100’ In ‘NBA On Prime’ Promo

Chicago-bred recording artist Common incorporated his alma mater’s marching band, Florida A&M University’s Marching “100,” in a promo for a recent NBA basketball game that aired Mar. 7 for the opening of the Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves contest on NBA on Prime.

On the broadcast, Common and the FAMU marching band recreated the “Victory” song that the streaming network uses for its official NBA on Prime theme. A video shows the band practicing and performing the song on the school’s basketball court, with several outdoor scenes and backdrops. A narrator mentions that Common was enrolled at the school in the early 1990s and uses his success after leaving as a reason for others to pursue their dreams and to carry the FAMU flame.

Among the voices heard during the clip are those of students discussing their goals and dreams of attending the university. The video continues with the bandmates preparing to play their instruments, as the students in the middle of the gym perform the “Victory” song. Common’s voice is then heard professing that he is a “Rattler for life” as he continues to voice his approval of hearing the band play.

“I’m a Rattler for life. And when I came down from Chicago, it was always about y’all (Marching 100). Y’all were our pride, man, so I just heard some of the rehearsals, and I was like, man, it started giving me chills.”

HBCU Gameday reported that the theme was composed by “Can I Borrow a Dollar?” lyricist, along with composers Karriem Riggins and three-time Grammy Award winner James Poyser. With the three of them collaborating, this was the first time that three Black composers created a national NBA broadcast theme.

You can watch the full video clip below:

.@Common recreated "Victory," the official NBA on Prime theme, with his alma mater @FAMU_1887 and the @THEMARCHING100 🎺🐍 pic.twitter.com/ADnVn9pP3v — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) March 7, 2026

Although Common attended FAMU from 1991 to 1992, he did not graduate from the famed university.

RELATED CONTENT: Welcome To Jamrock! Lost In Time Festival 2026 Solidifies Jamaica’s Iconic Reggae Legacy