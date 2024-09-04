by Jeroslyn JoVonn Communities In Schools Launches Nationwide PSA To Combat Chronic Absenteeism A new 60-second PSA was released to raise awareness of the nationwide epidemic of chronic absenteeism in schools.







Communities In Schools® (CIS®) released a new 60-second roll call to raise awareness of the nationwide epidemic of chronic absenteeism.

The new campaign, released on Aug. 28, shows adults reading a six-foot-tall paper attendance roll with 15 million names representing chronically absent students in the U.S.

“Sophia A grade 4 absent because transportation absent,” one woman says at the start of the video.

“Julio M grade 6 absent because Wi-Fi was absent,” another woman says.

The striking image of this oversized attendance roll winding through a school campus represents the millions of students who are chronically absent from school and missing 10% or more of the school year since the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative emphasizes opportunities to bring students back to school nationwide. Communities In Schools addresses the issue and offers solutions to eliminate it.

“Being present for our students is more than just showing up—it’s about sending a powerful message that they matter and that we believe in their potential,” Rey Saldaña, president and CEO of Communities In Schools, said.

“When we show up for them, we empower them to show up for themselves.”

Research reveals numerous factors that prevent students from regularly attending school, including transportation challenges, the need to provide childcare for younger siblings, housing insecurity, a lack of mental health support, and anti-bullying support. The new PSA emphasizes the crucial role of individual and school-wide support in addressing the diverse challenges students and their families face in securing consistent attendance.

Communities In Schools programs proved their solutions work during the 2022-2023 school year, with 99% of students enrolled in CIS programs having stayed in school through the end of the school year, 97% of K-11 students being promoted to the next grade, and 96% of seniors graduating or receiving a GED.

Now, CIS is working to expand its model to more schools across the nation to help get students back on track. Through the CIS step-by-step-back-to-school pathway, students facing challenges with school attendance receive support from CIS site coordinators, who collaborate with teachers, school administrators, and families to connect students with the vital resources they need to learn and thrive.

“I do my best to establish a relationship and rapport, so they trust me with any information—whether personal or school-related,” Site Coordinator Marco Mercado from CIS of Southern Nevada said.

“Once they see they are capable of doing things, it keeps me going and gives me confirmation that I’m making an impact, benefiting their lives and providing consistency.”