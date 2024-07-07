HBCU by Mary Spiller Here’s Why Applications For Historically Black Colleges & Universities Are Surging HBCUs have seen a dramatic increase in freshman applications in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.









There has been a recent surge in enrollment and applications at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. According to HBCU Connect in a July 5 report, the rising trend in Black students seeking higher education from Black spaces has been driven by a handful of factors.

Schools such as Hampton University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Howard University have been pillars exemplifying this new trend.

The most major and influential factor in the increase in applications to HBCUs has been the fact that they now have a more salient reputation. They are known as “centers of academic excellence and supportive campus environments.” This means that it is especially appealing to students who are searching for a higher education that also has an atmosphere of community and support.

Another factor has been the rise and fall of the COVID-19 pandemic. HBCUs tend to have an emphasis on maintaining a high level of education while also having a safe environment in an institution that’s well adapted to keeping up an effective learning environment during uncertain times.

According to reports, this “has positioned HBCUs favorably among prospective students and families reevaluating their college choices.”

Thirdly, HBCUs focus on affording students scholarship opportunities and offering financial aid. By increasing their pool to draw from scholarship offerings, HBCUs have effectively helped to make higher education more attainable and accessible to students with financial barriers.

Not only are the individual universities’ practices drawing in students, but the surrounding broader recognition of their unique historical and educational contributions has played a role as well. Applicants are drawn to HBCUs’ well-established network of alumni and sponsors.

Vice President of Student Affairs at Florida A&M University, Dr. William E. Hudson, said “With influential figures showcasing the success of HBCUs, it’s no surprise that students are drawn in.”

According to reports compiled by the White House, HBCU schools have “educated 40% of all Black engineers in the county, 50% of all Black lawyers, 70% of Black doctors, and an astonishing 80% of Black judges.”

These factors, and others, have helped to draw in an increase of motivated students to attend HBCUs.

For example, Howard received 37,000 applications in their past school year, which marks a 12% increase for their incoming freshman class. FAMU has seen its incoming applications nearly double in the past two years. As of June, FAMU — considered the top public HBCU — got an influx of 21,939 applications for the incoming freshman class and concluded their application season with an admissions rate of 18%.

