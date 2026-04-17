News by Sharelle B. McNair The Big Payback! Dumpster Company Dumps Massive Amount Of Trash On Customer’s Property Over Failed Payment When the company owner says he continued to call the client and calls were ignored trying to settle the $700 dispute, things escalated, saying he felt he had "no other option."







San Francisco-area dumpster company Express Rental Dumpster took matters into its own hands by dumping a bin full of trash onto a customer’s property after they failed to make payments.

The video posted on social media shows a company truck dumping a huge pile of trash onto the homeowner’s lawn in San Pablo, California. Owner Martin Perez said the incident occurred following an issue with the credit card number he received. “It’s declined. They declined the card,” Perez told KTVU.

But when he continued calling the client, and his calls were ignored while he tried to settle the $700 dispute, things escalated. Perez says he felt he had “no other option.” What he claims pushed him over the edge is that the client allegedly left him an invoice of two dollars and a happy face. “You think that ‘it’s like that,’ right?” the owner asked.

The neighbor who caught the dumping on home surveillance footage said he understands the issue, but the trash then became a bigger issue for the neighborhood, with the debris including appliances. “This is not just between the driver and the neighbor. This started affecting all the community,” the unidentified neighbor said.

One neighbor, named Mary, said the police were called and eventually came to see what happened. She claims the property owner said the debt was paid, so she was a little taken aback by seeing the trash. “She says she paid $700 for it, and then, all of a sudden, I see him back up and dump it all on the ground. I don’t really know what that was about,” the neighbor said.

According to ABC7 Eyewitness News, San Pablo police confirmed that the department has been receiving reports of illegal dumping; however, no crime has been committed. Perez said his team returned to ensure the area around the home was cleaned up, guaranteeing that no debris was left on the street or sidewalk. But he feels bad that it happened in the first place. “I feel bad, because I don’t want to cause any issues,” he said.

“But, sometimes, it’s hard doing this kind of work.”

The case is being handled by city code enforcement, with a violation addressed to a name listed as the property owner, but that hasn’t stopped social media users from getting a good laugh from the drama. “Now this is my kinda petty the Taurus in me loves it,” @meleliz_ said on Instagram.

“I’m with the driver,” @wiljlifts03 said.

One user argued that the company owner should have taken the case to small claims court, but another issued a rebuttal claiming the case would’ve been at risk of being drawn out.

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