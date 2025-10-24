News by Kandiss Edwards Pennsylvania Mayor Fined $900 For Using City Dumpster At Her Home Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams is in the midst of a reelection bid.







The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission has fined Wanda Williams, mayor of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, $912.70 for obtaining an illegal dumpster, according to the decision filing.

Officials discovered that city employees delivered a roll-off dumpster to Williams’s private residence free of charge. Possession of a private dumpster is not a benefit available to the general public. The commission’s order states that the delivery violated public-office laws.

The complaint claims that Williams had possession of the sanitation bin from September 2023 to June 2024. The bin was technically owned by the city’s public works department, but was used to dispose of household waste.

Residents are split in their reaction to Williams’s actions. The State Ethics Commission charged Mayor Williams with abusing her privilege and position in the county to pull personal favors.

“It is clear that but for being the City Mayor, Williams would not have been in a position to text City Department of Public Works Director Spriggs and request that he have a roll-off dumpster delivered to her residence in the City for the private purpose of cleaning out her residence for an upcoming move,” the commission’s final adjudication read.



Meanwhile, supporters described the incident as a minor administrative error and said the fine was symbolic. Hopefully, Williams can move on from the near $1,000 scandal as she is currently running for reelection against City Council Treasurer Dan Miller in the Nov. 4 race.

Miller, a Democrat, is running against Williams, and although the two candidates have worked closely together over Williams’s four-year tenure, they are now political foes. Most recently, they have been fighting to bring awareness to public safety concerns in the area, WGAL reports.

