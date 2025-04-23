Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Complex Announces Executive Promotions To Elevate Brand Partnerships Mike Tresvant, Kirsten Atkinson, and Christopher White, formerly of the SpringHill Company, will lead the Brand Partnerships team.







Complex has announced three new executive hires and promotions as the media company rolls out new brand partnerships.

Complex will take on upcoming brand partnerships with a new line-up of executives leading the movement. Since its acquisition in March 2024, the platform has elevated its status as a prominent force in media culture.

Mike Tresvant has accepted a promotion to executive vice president, Brand Partnerships at Complex. According to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, the former senior vice president has played a crucial role in Complex‘s growth. During his tenure, he led the procurement of multiple brand deals while accruing record sales for the platform. He will lead the change under Moksha Fitzgibbons, president at Complex, to capitalize on this momentum.

photo credit: Jorge Meza

Joining Tresvant’s team is Kirsten Atkinson, who will manage brand partnerships for the West Coast as senior vice president. The advertising and media powerhouse will cultivate more partnerships that speak to the culture and Complex‘s growing importance within it. Through brand collaborations and sales strategy, she will spearhead new ideas that shape the West Coast division while also overseeing the company’s global revenue.

photo credit: Jorge Meza

Rounding out the team, Complex has added a new hire who will champion the East Coast. Christopher White will lead as senior vice president of Brands Partnerships and Sales for the region, coming from his previous leadership role at The Springhill Company. With the expertise gained from the LeBron James-founded entertainment and media production company, White will further media sales as a revenue strategist.

photo credit: Jorge Meza

Complex hopes its emerging success with ComplexCon and other ventures will further its reach across youth culture and the entertainment sector. These key hires hope to implement ongoing and new strategies for the platform’s next era as its influence grows.

Despite an evolving media landscape, Complex seeks to thrive amid the tides, chasing innovative ideas and storytelling in its multimedia campaigns. Through additional in-person activations at major sporting events, Complex and its brand partnerships leaders hope to bring forth a profitable media strategy that engages its audience and creates customers.

