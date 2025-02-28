News by Mary Spiller Comprehensive Online Directory Boosts Visibility Of Black Farmers The Black Farmers Index highlights information on over 1,000 BIPOC agriculturalist across 11 different regions.







Ahead of the numerous federal DEI rollbacks headed by the Trump administration, it’s now more important than ever to engage with the largest and most comprehensive farmer’s index that uplifts POC. The Black Farmers Index was created to increase the visibility of Black farmers to help them sell and distribute their food products through exposure. Founded by Kaia Shivers, The Index spotlights Black farmers available in the United States. The Black Farmers Index is both an online directory and a trove of initiatives in which one can get involved.

As highlighted in a recent TikTok post by @lifeandworkbutbetter, the Index began in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a push by Ark Republic to combat resource shortages during the pandemic. However, it has re-emerged as especially relevant following the DEI rollbacks and big company boycotts under President Donald Trump’s administration.

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT2uq1Pbp

The Black Farmers Index is user-friendly and accessible to anyone who wants to use the directory to connect with Black farmers and their stories.

Now hosting information on over 1,300 indexed farmers, growers, beekeepers, fisherfolk, and ranchers, the Index has emerged as a powerful tool for learning about BIPOC agriculturalists who are working to give back to the community.

The directory is continuing to expand and offer new opportunities for users to be involved with their local Black farmers. The site includes resources that share the stories of those involved in local food systems and easy-to-read resources centered around educating the public on equity issues within the agricultural industry.

The direct-to-consumer model seeks to drive business through various initiatives. The Index uplifts Black farmers by offering curated gift boxes to showcase their food products, community-supported agriculture programs, opportunities for informative farm visits and shopping from Black vendors at listed local farmers markets, and by sharing data reports on their business and reach.

The Black Farmers Index is not just for consumers, either. Several pages connect farmers with business opportunities and resources. The Index has fostered a strong collaborative network for farmers and organizations offering initiatives for outreach and financial support.

The Index helps to combat the exclusion and discrimination that Black farmers across the country have dealt with in the agricultural sector. Many of these existing issues were exacerbated by the pandemic for independent BIPOC farmers.

They lacked market exposure and distribution channels, making it difficult to contribute effectively to their local food economies.

