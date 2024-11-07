News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Concern Took Over Howard University On Election Night, ‘We’re Praying for Something That’s Bigger Than All of Us’ Concern swept Howard University on election night as Harris supporters accepted defeat.







Howard University had planned a victory celebration if Vice President Kamala Harris had won Tuesday night’s election. However, as the results came in and Donald Trump pulled ahead, the crowd’s excitement faded, replaced by growing concern.

A large crowd of Harris supporters gathered at her alma mater to await the presidential election results. Harris was expected to speak there, win or lose. Moments of celebration were soon dampened by projections favoring her Republican rival, and as Tuesday night turned into Wednesday morning, an atmosphere of uncertainty took hold.

“I wanted this to be a coronation tonight,” Howard alum Ben Eddins told NBC News. “She deserves it. But we have to wait and see. Whatever the results, this moment is special, and Kamala Harris is special.”

By 12:45 am on Wednesday, campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond informed the crowd that Harris would not address supporters as it became clearer that Trump had defeated the Vice President. Before the projections plaguing the crowd, the swarm of Harris supporters partied into the night in anticipation of her win.

“I heard Black people were so excited and emotional,” Howard freshman Tiara Martin said. “That’s how I am now. The campus feels like a ball of energy ready to explode.”

The Howard University Gospel Choir had already performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “Oh, H“ppy Day” as part of a worship segment early in the evening. Members of the Divine Nine stepped and strolled to music provided by a lively DJ set and the university’s Bison band.

But the music and celebration came to a screeching halt as the results started rolling in, with Trump taking a significant lead by winning all the traditionally Republican states. Harris maintained a steady pace as projections rolled in, and any update that showed Trump in the lead sparked loud boos from the crowd, while a Harris lead was met with loud cheers.

“This is like homecoming but different because it’s not just about fun,” Howard alum Sandra Fields said. “This feels like a homecoming with a purpose. We’re partying and laughing and hugging each other. But we’re also praying for something that’s bigger than all of us.”

On Wednesday, Harris formally conceded to Donald Trump and told her supporters not to despair and to “never give up the fight for our democracy.”

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for,” Harris said. “But hear me when I say … the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

RELATED CONTENT: Magic Johnson Shuts Down Anthony Edwards’ Claim That Only Michael Jordan Possessed Skills During Their Era