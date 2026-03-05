News by Sharelle B. McNair Condoleezza Rice Puts Pressure On Trump Administration To ‘Take Care’ Of Iran For Good Rice said the history of U.S. vs. Iran dates back to the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis.







Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is showing support for the Trump administration’s Operation Epic Fury by encouraging President Donald Trump to “take care” of Iran for good, Fox News reports.

Rice labeled the administration’s attacks as an attempt to “neuter” Iran’s military power, highlighting alleged ties to Hezbollah.

During a segment on Special Report, she celebrated the U.S.-Israeli joint strikes against Iran that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and touched on the time that the Middle Eastern country has been at war with the U.S.

“Iran has been at war with us for at least 47 years,” Rice explained. “If you ask people about Iraq, what was the source of many of our casualties in Iraq, you’ll get estimates as high as 75 or 80% of them were due to Iranian-made roadside bombs.”

According to The New York Post, Rice described the history of the U.S. vs. Iran, dating back to the 1979 Iranian hostage crisis and the 1983 Beirut suicide bombing that took the lives of 241 American service members. More recently, the American military took action against Iran on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists killed over 1,200 people, including 46 Americans, in attacks in southern Israel.

“To say that this regime was not a threat … it’s ahistorical,” Rice said. “They have been a threat for a long time.”

Since Feb. 28, Iran has issued retaliatory strikes at Israeli and U.S. targets throughout the Middle East, killing six American service members, a Rice described the strikes as a “blunder. She said Iran faces a “complicated” future and feels the Trump administration should take advantage of this moment of vulnerability.

“They are essentially, at this moment, defenseless,” she said. “They won’t always be defenseless, and so the decision is to really, at this point, take care of it and render them incapable of those activities.”

While Rice is saying the conflict with Iran dates back decades,Trump has said little about it, only that much of the blame is on former President Barack Obama for the 2015 arms deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Trump labeled it as the “worst deal I’ve ever seen” in his first public comments since announcing Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. “That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the World would be an entirely different place right now,” he wrote on his Truth Social app.

