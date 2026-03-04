Politics by Sharelle B. McNair Can’t Help It: Trump Blames Obama In First Public Remarks Following Deadly Iran Strikes While Obama or Biden haven't taken the time to respond to Trump’s verbal attacks, the president has continued to push that tensions may potentially heighten in Iran.







In his first public remarks since the U.S. conducted deadly strikes on Iran, in collaboration with Israel and with congressional approval, President Donald Trump used his time to push blame on former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, The Grio reported.

Trump defended the decision to strike Iran in late February 2026, hitting intelligence and infrastructure sites in addition to a girls’ school, killing dozens of civilians. Following a meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, to discuss the brewing war and trade, the president stuck to his common roots and took a dig at Obama for being the cause of it all.

He labeled Obama’s 2015 arms deal with Iran, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the “worst deal I’ve ever seen” and patted himself on the back, claiming that if he had never terminated the agreement in 2018, Iran would be “sitting with a massive nuclear weapon three years ago.” “I was very proud to have knocked out the Iran nuclear deal by President Barack Hussein Obama. That was a horrible, horrible, dangerous document,” Trump said.

“They would have nuclear weapons three years ago, and they would have used them.”

Trump continued the rhetoric in a post on his Truth Social app. “That was the most dangerous transaction we have ever entered into, and had it been allowed to stand, the World would be an entirely different place right now,” he wrote.

“You can blame Barack Hussein Obama and Sleepy Joe Biden. THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

However, experts and those involved praised the deal, which was supported by several world powers such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China, and Russia.

U.S. Army veteran who worked in the Middle East, Asha Castlberry-Hernandez, said Obama’s Iran deal “worked.” “Even President Trump’s former Secretary of Defense and Secretary of State said they wanted to stay in because it was working. Iran was committed to the terms,” she explained, highlighting major benefits of Iran being committed to no longer developing its nuclear program, and easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran with the goal of diplomacy.

“After President Trump withdrew from the JCPAO (Iran Deal), the United States lost leverage to prevent Iran from building its first nuclear bomb.”

While Obama or Biden haven’t taken the time to respond to Trump’s verbal attacks, the president has continued to push that tensions may potentially heighten in Iran. According to Deadline, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper during a phone interview that a “big wave” against the Middle Eastern nation “hasn’t even happened.” “We haven’t even started hitting them hard,” Trump said.

“We’re knocking the crap out of them.”

