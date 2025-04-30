Over 2,000 Confederate Symbols Remain Standing Nationwide

There are more than 2,000 Confederate symbols still standing in public spaces nationwide, according to a new report released by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Of the 2,000 symbols and memorials, 685 are Confederate monuments, according to SPLC’s Whose Heritage? Report. The rest consists of government buildings, plaques, markers, schools, parks, military properties, and other features on streets and highways. When looking at Whose Heritage? Map, there are an overwhelming number of Confederate symbols in the South.

“Our report explores the tremendous harms of glorifying white supremacy in monuments and memorials, from keeping false narratives of racial hierarchy alive to propping up ongoing systemic discrimination,” said Margaret Huang, SPLC president and CEO. “We need spaces of public memory that capture the full truth of our history, especially the struggle for freedom and civil rights.”

Divided on Preserving Confederate Legacy and Symbols

SPLC’s Whose Heritage? The report was revealed as many states celebrate Confederate History Month in April.

Americans are divided on how to preserve the Confederate legacy. A 2024 poll from Public Religion Research Institute shows more than 50% of Americans support preserving Confederate history. The poll also shows 81% of Republicans support preserving Confederate monuments, compared to 30% of Democrats.

More than half of white Americans, Multicultural Americans, and Hispanic Americans support preserving them, compared to just 25% of Black Americans, which reveals a polarized divide along lines of race and party.

Recently, the Trump administration restored former names of two military bases that honored Confederate generals. Fort Liberty in North Carolina was reverted to Fort Bragg. Fort Moore in Georgia was renamed Fort Benning.

“We should not honor those who fought to continue slavery and tear apart our democracy,” Huang added. “It’s on all of us to lead efforts in our own communities to promote truth-telling and reconciliation. Our report serves as a tool to support that critical work.”



