News by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors ON THIS DAY: July 29, 2008 Congress Issued Apology For Slavery The apology did not establish monetary compensation or financial reparations to the descendants of enslaved individuals.







The United States House of Representatives fundamentally reshaped the nation’s political landscape on July 29, 2008, by formally approving a historic non-binding resolution that acknowledged the profound horrors of chattel slavery and systemic Jim Crow segregation. Introduced by Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)—a white lawmaker serving a majority-Black constituency in Memphis—House Resolution 194 marked the very first instance in American history where a branch of the federal government issued an official apology for the institutional enslavement of African Americans.

What Is House Resolution 194 and How Did It Pass?

House Resolution 194 was officially introduced to address centuries of unacknowledged systemic harm perpetrated against millions of African Americans. Passed via a simple voice vote in the House of Representatives, the historic document explicitly outlined the brutal realities of chattel slavery and the subsequent legal frameworks of segregation that systematically denied Black Americans basic civil liberties, economic independence, and voting rights between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

Rep. Steve Cohen crafted the legislation to ensure that the federal government acknowledged its role in permitting state-sanctioned oppression. While individual states like Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina had previously passed similar measures at the local level, House Resolution 194 elevated the historic effort to the federal stage, securing bipartisan approval without requiring a formal roll-call vote.

Why Did House Resolution 194 Omit Financial Reparations?

Despite its unprecedented nature, House Resolution 194 remains a subject of intense political analysis due to its deliberate legal boundaries. As a nonbinding resolution, the measure served exclusively as a symbolic federal acknowledgment rather than a binding statute. It carried no enforceable legal liability for the U.S. government, nor did it establish any framework for monetary compensation or financial reparations to the descendants of enslaved individuals. The language of House Resolution 194 specifically focused on moral accountability, stating that the long-term economic, psychological, and social vestiges of Jim Crow persist today. While community advocates and civil rights leaders emphasized that symbolic gestures must eventually translate into material policy solutions, lawmakers designed the nonbinding resolution to focus on historical reconciliation, preserving a distinction between institutional repentance and legal financial obligations.

How Does House Resolution 194 Impact Contemporary Restorative Justice?

The passage of House Resolution 194 catalyzed subsequent legislative actions across Capitol Hill, including the Senate’s companion measure, Senate Concurrent Resolution 26, passed in June 2009. By embedding an official acknowledgment of historic atrocities into the Congressional Record, House Resolution 194 established an foundational baseline for ongoing debates surrounding H.R. 40—the federal proposal to establish a commission studying reparations and national truth and reconciliation efforts.

Ultimately, House Resolution 194 remains a pivotal milestone in American political history, demonstrating how legislative actions shape national memory, public education, and the ongoing quest for racial justice.

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