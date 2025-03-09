Politics by Daniel Johnson Congressional Black Caucus Stands Behind Rep. Al Green After Censure Green protested President Trump’s initiatives during the Joint Address.







After 10 Democrats voted with the Republican Party to censure Rep. Al Green, (D-TX) the Congressional Black Caucus has thrown their support behind him and the intent behind his protest.

According to The Hill, Rep. Yvette Clarke, (D-NY) the chair of the CBC indicated in comments on March 7 that the caucus is standing against attempts of the Republican Party to gut social services programs.

“(The CBC) will not stand for Republicans’ hellbent efforts to decimate the social safety net and cut billions of dollars for programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security, while giving tax cuts to billionaires like Elon Musk,” Rep. Clarke said.

She continued, addressing Rep. Green’ protest and affirming the caucus’ support of his principled protest.

“Congressman Al Green’s decision to protest President Trump’s words during the Joint Address on Tuesday was one of conscience, and he maintains the full support of our Caucus. Americans around the country are showing up to town halls to express their outrage over Republicans’ complete disregard for the needs of the American people and Congressman Green gave voice to their concerns.”

After Rep. Green was escorted from the chamber over his vocal protest of Trump during his speech, he spoke to reporters, and told them that the Trump administration’s overtures regarding eliminating Medicaid was a reason for his protest.

“This is about the people who are being punished by virtue of losing their health care,” Rep. Green said. “This is the richest country in the world, and we have people who don’t have good health care. We’ve got to do better.”

Richard Fowler, a cable news contributor and a professor of journalism as well as the host of “The Richard Fowler Show,” wrote in a column for Forbes that Green and the other members of the Congressional Black Caucus are emerging as leaders in the resistance to Trump and the Republican Party that increasingly reflects his image.

On March 4, the CBC held a meeting with Forbes and other members of the media near the House chamber where Green was escorted from and indicated that they would lead the resistance, which Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) said is inspired by young Black youths across the country.

“We’re building a foundation for the movement to organize around it. We’re building because Black girls and Black boys deserve a country that persists. They deserve to have a safe space, clean air, and clean water and communities safe from state violence and a country that persists and lasts for them,” Rep. Lee said.

Green’s fellow Texas Democrat, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a rising star in the Democratic Party who alongside Rep. Maxwell Frost, (D-FL) Rep. Melanie Stansbury, (D-NM) Rep. LaMonica McIver, (D-NJ) and Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) walked out of the Congressional joint session in support of Rep. Green, while wearing shirts that read “RESIST” in bold print, indicated that this present moment calls for something beyond business as usual.

“While Republicans run away from their districts, we should be in their district because…we are the ones that been making sure that they got food on the table to eat,” Rep. Crockett said, before clarifying her reference to farmers, whom NPR reported currently faces the consequences of the Trump administration’s tariff policy. “We have been the most supportive of farmers and ensuring they have subsidies. Everyone is trying to pretend that things are normal. They are not.”

Rep. Steven Horsford, a key member of the Congressional Black Caucus and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, indicated to reporters that Trump’s failure to uphold his promises for working people and families needs to be a focal point of messaging critical of Trump from the Democratic Party.

“Donald Trump promised the American people that costs would go down,” Rep. Horsford said. “He said it would go down on day one. Not only has it not gone down, but his actions are causing prices to rise. He’s showing us exactly who he is. He does not care about you. He cares about himself and the big corporations and the big tycoons.”

