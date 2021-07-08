David Scott Wants To Make Land Grant HBCU Scholarships Permanent

House Agriculture Committee Chairman and Georgia Congressman David Scott has introduced legislation to make scholarships for 1890s Land Grant Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Leaders from the 19 Land Grant HBCUs laid out to Congress how a fresh infusion of funding provided by Congress will help educate and train the next generation of agriculture workers. Scott said the testimony will help members of the committee work to make the $80 million scholarship program permanent.

“We are moving to make this scholarship program permanent and in order to do that we want to make sure we have the evidence to present that,” Scott said in a release. “I want to be able to get on the record, all of what this scholarship program means to each of you.”

Currently the funding for scholarships for 1890 Land grant HBCUs are reauthorized through the farm bill every five years. 1890 Land Grant HBCUs span 18 states and were designated land grant schools under the Morrill Act of 1890.

Scott’s bill is co-sponsored by House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (KY), House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (MA), House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture Chairman Sanford Bishop (GA), House Agriculture Committee Vice Chair Alma Adams (NC), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO), Senior Member, Financial Services Committee, House Agriculture Subcommittee on Biotechnology Chair Stacey Plaskett (VI), House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition Chair Jahana Hayes (CT)

and Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (OH).

Virginia State University President Dr. Makola Abdullah said the scholarships have allowed for generation students to earn a degree in the agriculture industry without taking out student loans.

“This program has allowed us to recruit and train the next generation of agricultural leaders who will continue to keep our food supply chain safe,” Abdulah said according to the Georgia Recorder.

The nineteen :and grant HBCUs are Alabama A&M University, Alcorn State University, Central State University, Delaware State University, Florida A&M University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Langston University, Lincoln University, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, South Carolina State University, Southern University System, Tennessee State University, Tuskegee University, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Virginia State University and West Virginia State University.