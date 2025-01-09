Connecticut’s First Black Woman U.S. Attorney Announces Resignation 

Vanessa Roberts Avery, Connecticut’s first Black woman to serve as U.S. attorney, announced her resignation effective Jan. 17, CT News Junkie reports.

Avery was appointed by President Joe Biden in May 2022 as the 54th U.S. Attorney and first Black woman in the state to hold the prestigious post. In her resignation statement, Avery called her tenure the “honor of a lifetime” and celebrated the “talented” public servants that worked alongside her. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney, and I am profoundly appreciative of President Biden for trusting me to serve our nation and the people of Connecticut in this position,” Avery wrote.

“I have been especially honored to lead an office of extremely talented public servants who are dedicated to the highest standards of excellence and professionalism and committed to the cause of justice.”

As the new administration is scheduled to take office on Jan. 20, it is a common practice for political appointees to resign in advance, according to Fox 61.

During her time in office, Avery and her team focused on building positive relationships with the community as well as local, state and federal law enforcement. The focus resulted in a decline of violent crime and opioid overdose deaths by leading programs such as HEAT (Heroin, Opioid, and Addiction Taskforce) and Fed-Up.

Connecticut’s Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal praised Avery for her work and called her leadership “insightful”:

“I regret, but fully understand, Vanessa Avery’s departure, and I am grateful for her dedicated, highly successful service as U.S. Attorney,” Blumenthal said.

“Her leadership has been insightful and incisive –- inspiring to her excellent team working to protect public safety and the rule of law.”

Attorney General William Tong said that while he is not sure where Avery is going after leaving this post, he is sure that she’s just getting started by looking back on all the success she had in the state. With her United Against Hate initiative, Avery heightened awareness of hate crimes and pushed to build stronger community ties across the state with a specific target toward communities that are resistant in reporting crimes due to fear of retaliation.

“Together, we have employed collaborative, data- and intelligence-driven strategies to make our communities safer and ensure justice for all who live in our state,” she said.

“I am confident that this office will continue to make Connecticut a safe place to live and have a positive impact in our communities.”

