News by Mary Spiller Louisiana Grandmother Nabbed After Allegedly Helping Her Grandson In Wild New Orleans Jailbreak Connie Weeden reportedly has been in extended communication with the escaped Donald, as well as allegedly sending him money via a phone app.







Louisiana State Police have arrested another individual in connection with the New Orleans jailbreak of ten inmates earlier this week. Connie Weeden has been accused of helping Jermaine Donald flee from the Orleans Justice Center through a hole carved behind a cell toilet.

Donald is one of five escaped inmates who remain currently at large. Weeden now faces one felony count of accessory after the fact. The Louisiana woman is being held in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

According to WDSU, Weeden is Donald’s grandmother, and further investigation into the means of his escape revealed that Weeden has been in extended communication with him both before and after he fled the prison.

Donald himself has been hit with charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Louisiana authorities also allege that Weeden sent Donald money through a cell phone app to assist in his escape.

Weeden is one of three civilians who have been arrested since the incident for reportedly being connected to the jailbreak plot alongside Cortnie Harris and Corvanntay Baptiste.

Harris and Baptiste have been charged with felony counts of accessory after the fact for providing support and transportation to other escapees.

As previously reported, 10 inmates were found to be missing during a routine morning headcount at the Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

The discovery led to authorities finding out that the inmates had escaped the prison hours before being found out.

Corey Boyd, Dkenan Dennis, Jermaine Donald, Derrick Groves, Antoine Massey, Robert Moody, Kendell Myles, Gary Price, Leo Tate, and Lenton Vanburen managed to force open a sliding cell door while the guard observing their cell was away getting food.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson stated that the group of inmates then removed a cell toilet from the wall and slipped out from the subsequent hole created.

Additional surveillance cameras located in the Orleans Justice Center prison captured the 10 inmates’ escape from the grounds.

Louisiana State Police expressed in a statement following the jailbreak, “Law enforcement personnel from multiple local, state, and federal agencies will continue to pursue every lead until the remaining fugitives are located.”

“Those who choose to assist or conceal these individuals are violating the law and will be held accountable. Harboring fugitives threatens the safety of our communities and will not be tolerated,” the statement clarified.

Half of the original group of Louisiana inmates are still at large, including Donald, Antoine Massey, Lenton Vanburen Jr., Derrick Groves, and Leo O. Tate Sr.

