Conquer Graphic Design With This Four-Week Course

A good and competent graphic designer will always be in high demand. Virtually every business uses a graphic designer. Everyone from authors to newspaper companies to social media influencers implement graphic design into their line of work. There is no shortage of graphic design opportunities, and there is no shortage of graphic design programs from which to choose.

If you’re looking to bolster your knowledge of graphic design or tap into the field, then look no further than the Learn the Basics of Graphic Design 4-Week Course. For a limited time, access this program for free. Its usual MSRP is $200.

Eight lectures spanning eight hours are including this package. By courses’ end users will be able to make use of the holy trinity of design applications: Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.

Lessons include ways to get an overview of the graphic design space, get acquainted with developing a ‘designer’s eye’, Differentiate between the different types of images graphic designers deal with daily, the art of typography, among other tools and tips.

“This course is fantastic! I learned so much so far, all topics are well explained,” writes a 4.5-star reviewer.

Each course is taught by Upskillist, “a global online education institution that provides interactive classes, designed to allow students to learn at their own pace.”

“The team does a great job at cramming so much information into each hourly session. It never feels like cramming though and stays in the memory easily,” writes another 4.5-star reviewer. Courses can be accessed via desktop and mobile devices. Robust customer service is also offered throughout the length of the courses.

The software available today has taken graphic design farther than many would have imagined, both professionally and personally. Take advantage of this free offering today to learn how to make the most out of the tools available to graphic designers.

