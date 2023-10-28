Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has officially suspended his 2024 Republican presidential campaign and thrown his support behind former President Donald Trump. Elder, who previously sought to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom in a failed 2021 recall effort, made this announcement on Oct. 26.

“After careful consideration and consultation with my team, I’ve made the difficult decision to end my campaign. It’s time to unite behind Trump to defeat President Joe Biden and promote conservative America-first principles and policies,” he stated, CBS News reported.

Elder expressed hope that his campaign shed light on his core issues, which include fatherlessness, combating crime, and challenging the idea of systemic racism in the United States. He joins the ranks of other major GOP candidates who have exited the 2024 race, including Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, former Texas congressman Will Hurd, and businessman Perry Johnson. Johnson also endorsed Trump as he left the race, while Hurd backed former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Elder entered the race back in April with a platform focused on reversing America’s decline and bringing forth a new “American Golden Age.” However, he struggled to gain visibility in a field dominated by Trump and other high-profile contenders like Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, and Tim Scott.

Elder’s campaign was marred by his inability to meet the polling and donor qualifications set by the Republican National Committee for participation in presidential debates. He filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, alleging that the debate participation rules were not fairly applied to all candidates.

In the 2021 recall election for California governor, Elder secured the most votes among the replacement candidates but was ultimately overshadowed by the majority of voters who chose to keep Gavin Newsom in office. Elder’s presence in the race seemingly energized Newsom’s supporters, as the Democratic governor criticized Elder’s conservative positions on issues like abortion rights, COVID-19 restrictions, and his support for Trump.

Despite the recall’s outcome, Elder, an Ivy League-educated lawyer who grew up in Los Angeles’ South Central neighborhood, believes that his message resonated with voters. He gained prominence through his conservative radio programs and frequent appearances on right-wing media outlets.

