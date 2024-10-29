News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton ‘Dangerous’ Levels Of Mold And Other Contaminants Found In Illegal Weed In The UK The research revealed that 90 percent of the samples were polluted with either mold or yeast, while 8 percent of the samples had lead, and 2 percent were infected with salmonella and E.coli.







A study that tested the levels of contaminants found in street marijuana in the UK discovered ‘dangerous’ levels of mold, yeast, lead, E. coli, and salmonella.

According to The New York Post, researchers from Manchester Metropolitan University and Curaleaf Clinic took 60 samples of cannabis seized by police in Greater Manchester and Northumbria to test what was in the weed. The research revealed that 90% of the samples were polluted with either mold or yeast, 8% had lead, and 2% were infected with salmonella and E. coli.

According to health experts, the contaminants could lead to respiratory issues, neurological damage, and gastrointestinal infections.

Curaleaf Clinic also stated that after a study of 500 users of the drug, it was revealed that 58% of cannabis bought on the street was purchased to help some people relieve some of the problems associated with certain medical conditions. Some of those conditions include anxiety (49%), depression (49%), and chronic pain (28%).

To try to combat the hazards associated with buying illegal weed, Curaleaf has started a public health campaign to try to warn people of the dangers of buying illegal weed. The promotion is entitled “What Are You Smoking?”

There was also a study of 2,000 adults that discovered that less than half of the people surveyed (46%) know that medical cannabis is legal and can be obtained through a doctor’s prescription.

Curaleaf Clinic’s Research Director Dr. Simon Erridge, said: “It is crucial for consumers to be aware of the hidden dangers in illegal cannabis, especially as so many people are buying it to manage health issues which could be exacerbated by these hazardous substances.

“The law changed six years ago, so there is a legal, regulated, and quality-tested alternative for those suffering with diagnosed chronic illnesses which haven’t responded to conventional therapies. Many people are putting themselves at risk when they don’t need to.”

