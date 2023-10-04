Shaping Tomorrow’s Media Landscape: ‘Content Futurism’ Zine Explores the Vision of Black Youth

The media landscape is evolving at a breathtaking pace, driven by the intersection of creativity and technology. To uncover the future of content through the eyes of today’s Black youth, REVOLT has joined forces with Comcast for a dynamic collaboration to unveil their groundbreaking research study, the “Content Futurism” Zine. This project is an extraordinary exploration of the future of content, viewed through the unique lens of Black youth, going beyond the conventional boundaries of media analysis to offer a fresh perspective on the shaping of tomorrow’s media landscape.

The “Content Futurism” Zine offers insights into five major categories that reveal the role young Black creators play in cultural evolution:

· Niche Is the New Normal: From anime to gaming, Black youth are embracing unique interests that shape their identity.

· Afrofuturpreneurism: Black entrepreneurs are spearheading businesses and brands at unprecedented rates, recognizing their economic power.

· Generative Tech Reshapes the Creator Economy: Breakthroughs in technology open new opportunities for Black creators.

· The Rise of Personalized Content: Algorithms deliver targeted content, allowing Black youth to create their own universes.

· Beauty in the Mundane: Black youth value simplicity and authenticity in content consumption.

As Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT, aptly stated, “Black youth aren’t just setting trends, they ARE the future. It’s high time the media stops playing catch-up and starts tuning into the frequencies of these young Black visionaries. If you’re not paying attention now, you’re already living in the past. It’s not just a movement; it’s an evolution. And it’s happening now.”

The genesis of this partnership can be traced to a mutual commitment shared by both REVOLT and Comcast: to delve into the future through the distinctive perspective of young Black creators and visionaries. Aligning perfectly with REVOLT’s broader mission of celebrating diversity and providing a platform for Black creators of all kinds, the collaboration signifies a dedication to recognizing the influence of Black culture on global trends, not as an afterthought but as the driving force behind them.

As the media and cultural landscape undergo rapid transformation, both organizations recognize the opportunity to magnify the voices and viewpoints of Black youth. With the report finding that 1 in 3 Black youth identify with niche subcultures such as anime, it’s evident that Black creators play a significant role in shaping contemporary culture, yet their contributions are frequently underestimated. This shared dedication of both brands led to the creation of the “Content Futurism” Zine—a tangible embodiment of their commitment to empowering and celebrating the creativity of young Black talent. The “Content Futurism” Zine delves deep into the cultural shifts and emerging trends that are redefining the world of content. It represents a collaborative effort to amplify the voices and perspectives of young Black creators and innovators who often get overlooked in today’s society.

Andre Woolery, head of branded content at REVOLT, expressed his enthusiasm for this unique project, saying, “We are thrilled to officially unveil our ‘Content Futurism’ Zine, where we explore the boundless possibilities that lie at the intersection of creativity and technology.”

But “Content Futurism” is not your typical research study. It represents a departure from traditional data reports by embracing a multifaceted approach that goes beyond quantifiable insights. To gather these insights, the project employed various methodologies, including in-person interviews conducted through the REVOLT Insights Lab, a nationwide survey of 500 Black youth, ongoing dialogues with the mobile chat community REVOLT Nation, and social listening. REVOLT’s creative agency, #000000, and Comcast engaged in conversations with a select group of Black youth. Their insights provided valuable perspectives on how developing interests are molding the future of content in the fast-growing media landscape.

Lynzie Riebling, REVOLT’s vice president of insights, highlighted their unique approach, saying, “This partnership allowed us to combine REVOLT’s expertise in innovative research approaches with Comcast’s broad reach and industry knowledge to conduct a comprehensive study that dives deep into the cultural shifts and emerging trends that are shaping the content landscape. We’re not just predicting trends; we’re championing underrepresented voices.”

However, what truly sets this study apart is its incorporation of art and storytelling as essential components. Six emerging Black artists were brought on board to visually bring the data to life and give depth and authenticity to the findings. Their creative interpretations add depth and ensure that the voices and perspectives often marginalized in traditional research methods are amplified and celebrated.

The “Content Futurism” Zine is a powerful testament to the significance of diversity and creativity in shaping the media landscape. This groundbreaking study promises to reshape the media landscape by acknowledging and celebrating the pivotal role that Black youth play in shaping the future of content. By providing a platform for underrepresented voices and emerging talents, REVOLT and Comcast are leading the way toward a more inclusive and innovative future for media.

RELATED CONTENT: Georgia’s First Afrofuturism Studio Opens In Underground Atlanta