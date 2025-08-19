Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Controversial South Fulton Mayor Vying To Keep Seat As He Announces Re-Election Run Kamau has been the subject of multiple mis-spending accusations and subsequent audits.







The mayor of South Fulton in Atlanta has announced his re-election bid despite several controversies plaguing his tenure.

Khalid Kamau previously stated in April that he would not seek another term amid his audit scandals. However, Mayor Kamau appears to have reversed his decision.

While at South Fulton City Hall on Aug. 18, Kamau shared his plans to fight to keep his seat. During the press conference, he emphasized his accomplishments as mayor, such as growing the city’s budget and building a real-time crime center.

“And I just want people to imagine. If I can do all of this with a council in opposition every step of the way, imagine what I can do, what we can do, if you send me back to that office, and send me back with a supportive council,” he stated, according to 11Alive.

He noted that he was able to accomplish these things for South Fulton residents despite the supposed opposition. Several council members raised questions on Kamau’s alleged mis-spending. The criticism prompted audits of Kamau’s purchases, leading to discoveries of years-long potential misuse of city resources.

Despite Kamau wanting to focus on his plans for South Fulton, his controversial leadership thus far remains a sore point. When confronted about how he expects residents to trust him again, Kamau stated that “card issues” occurred across Atlanta.

However, Kamau was investigated over international trips and office expenditures that many considered excessive. This included flights to Ghana and a pricey pool table for his office, with tensions escalating between the mayor and council members in 2025.

While the audit was ongoing, Kamau stated publicly that he would not run again. However, he believes that he has more to do for the city despite the questionable spending habits.

“We have brought so much stability to the city of South Fulton, and we just want to keep the city moving forward,” he added, according to WSB-TV.

One of the council members, Carmalitha Gumbs, has entered her name in the race for mayor. The city’s first mayor, Bill Edwards, also hopes to reclaim his seat.

RELATED CONTENT: New Jersey’s Misplaced Focus: 77-Year-Old Assata Shakur Tops The State’s Most Wanted List