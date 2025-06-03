Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘Cookout At The Vineyard’ Brings Black Culture And Community To The Wineries Of Napa Valley The third annual event will showcase the diverse culinary and wine scene of Napa Valley.







The third annual “Cookout at the Vineyard” will bring Black culture and community to Napa Valley through a three-day fundraiser.

The Veraison Project will host this cultural and culinary venture as it seeks to diversify the beverage industry. It intends to celebrate the growing impact of Black patrons and entrepreneurs through this expanding event, as detailed in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

Spearheaded by co-founders Courtney Guntz-Summers and Tahlia Suggs, Cookout at the Vineyard will uplift and promote diverse artisans in the culinary and wine sectors. The duo, also 2022-2023 apprenticeship recipients of The Veraison Project partnership with Silver Oak, aims to provide a space that highlights the efforts of this historically marginalized group.

In further celebration of Black history, the three-day fundraiser will commence on Juneteenth, continuing throughout the weekend. The event will kick off at Decant Napa for its first-day festivities. There, attendees will indulge in an “intimate evening of connection and reflection” with Unwine 101.

Participants will commemorate the history of Juneteenth while savoring a curated selection of South African wines from Culture Wine Co. Alongside food by local chef Cooked By Gio, the gathering will provide opportunities for networking and building connections within Napa’s evolving Black community.

The following day will shift locations to Feast it Forward in downtown Napa for a classic block party. With a host of interactive experiences and music, guests can enjoy barbecue from Stateline Road Smokehouse while celebrating. VIP guests can also receive special swag bags and a curated chef’s menu with additional exclusive seating.

Cookout at the Vineyard will end its celebration June 21 at the Louis M. Martini Winery. The signature “cookout” will include its vineyard twist, starting with a wine and food pairing activation. Staying true to its roots, the event will also feature card games and activities designed to foster fellowship among attendees. The family table will also boast multiple platters of local BBQ as the event closes with a sunset dance party.

While each day brings new offerings, Cookout at the Vineyard has become the latest celebration of Black culture and diversity in Napa’s scenic landscape. Its founders hope to capitalize on this expanded event to bridge a new future for Black-owned catering and wineries.

Tickets are still on sale for out-of-towners and local supporters to join in on the groundbreaking fundraiser. Individual, multi-day, and VIP passes are readily available on Eventbrite.

