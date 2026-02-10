Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Has Heartbreaking Homegoing Service For Her ‘Baby Girl’ Broadus had recently welcomed her young child home after a months-long stint at the NICU.







Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg, officially memorialized her 10-month-old daughter, who died in January after a long stay at the neonatal intensive care unit.

The pink-themed memorial took place Feb. 8, as Broadus and her loved ones, including her fiancé, Wayne “Deuce” Polk, the child’s father, lay Codi Dreax to rest. Broadus, 26, shared pictures from the heartbreaking occasion, even including an honorary children’s book, “Codi Dreaux Takes a Trip to Heaven.

“[P]art of me went with you, my girl for life,” wrote Broadus in the somber post.

In one of the clips shared to Instagram, Broadus released a snippet of her final words to her young child.

“I am devastated knowing I didn’t get enough time to teach you all the things I wanted to teach you…wanted to show you how to be kind in a hard world, how to be brave when life feels unfair, how to love yourself fiercely. I wanted you… wanted to watch you take your first step, celebrate your first birthday, walk into your first day of school,” she said in the speech.

To some laughs from the audience, she added, “I wanted to hear about your first crush and secretly hope you wouldn’t change them every week like I did.”

The infant spent her first months in the NICU following her premature birth in February 2025. Things looked up in January when doctors cleared Broadus to take her daughter home. Unfortunately, the family only got to spend a few weeks in their regular routine before health complications took over.

Now, she leans on her support system, who came together with matching “Codi’s Crew” outfits, to send her child home. The Neighborhood Talk also re-shared additional pictures from the memorial service, including the small casket adorned with flowers.

Broadus believes that her daughter rests in a better place. She now sees her baby girl as an angel looking after her, as she paves a new way forward of healing and acceptance.

“I wanted to be there for your wins, your heartbreaks, you’ll questions every moment in between,” continued Broadus at the memorial. “I don’t understand why this happened. I’m trusting God, but that doesn’t mean it makes sense to me. Some days I wonder if this world was just too cruel for someone as pure as me. Other days, I wonder how I’m supposed to live in a world without you in my arms, Cody, I find comfort knowing you have your angel wings now, knowing you are home, safe…”

