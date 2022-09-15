Snoop Dogg and Wife Shante Broadus Dedicate Silk Scarf Line to Daughter’s Lupus Journey

Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have turned a family staple into a new empowering business venture for everyone: a luxury line of silk scarves designed with an inspiring story in mind.

The story behind Broadus Collection By Shante & Snoop began in 2005. The couple’s then six-year-old daughter, Cori, was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that can cause hair loss and scarring alopecia. She said her parents and siblings helped her navigate through the process by making her feel comfortable and beautiful.

“I experienced hair loss, so my mom came home one day with a bunch of scarves and we were just playing in scarves and just trying them different ways,” Cori told Essence in an interview.

“I’m just honored to be a part of this whole thing. I think it’s dope,” she added.

In 2006, the entire Broadus family began wearing scarves. As an entrepreneurial bunch, they decided to put their name on a collection.

“We’re wearing all of these scarves and they don’t have no names on ’em. We’re just buying them tons after tons after tons,” Snoop recalled. “We’re a family of business people so the next step was, how do we create a business out of this?”

In collaboration with Annie International, the Broadus Collection features all-inclusive multipurpose luxurious headwrap scarves to protect hair and lock in moisture during sleep and exercise. These scarves are described as a “perfect, stylish solution for a bad hair day within seconds” that come in six “fashion-forward patterns,” on the collection’s website.

The Broadus family grew inspired to create scarves to not only showcase an undying support for their daughter but to supports the lupus community’s quest to embrace their beauty and self-expression.