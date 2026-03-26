News by Kandiss Edwards Cori Broadus Holds Somber Birthday Celebration For Late Daughter As she moves forward into 2026, Broadus continues to balance her creative pursuits and business ventures and health with grace.







Cori Broadus, the daughter of rap legend Snoop Dogg, took to social media to commemorate what would have been her late daughter, Kai Love’s, first birthday.

On Instagram, Broadus shared the day’s events with her followers. Family and friends gathered at Kai’s gravesite, bringing flowers and balloons. The event, though somber, was filled with over a dozen loved ones. After honoring the late infant, the group gathered on a yacht. Children and loved ones smiled and danced as they celebrated a life gone too soon.

The tribute is a continuation of Broadus’s public journey as she navigates her grief. She has shared openly with her followers over the past year. She continues to post videos and photos of Kai and reflects on the “bittersweet” nature of her new personal milestones.

The past year has been one of immense physical and emotional challenges for Broadus. In addition to the loss of her daughter, she has been vocal about her ongoing battle with Lupus. The autoimmune disease disproportionately impacts Black women, who are three times more likely to develop the condition than white women, according to the Lupus Foundation of America.

Additionally, the disease also tends to be more aggressive for Black women. For instance, the prevalence of lupus nephritis (kidney inflammation) is roughly 50.7% in Black women compared to 25.4% in white women. This increased severity often leads to a higher rate of progression to end-stage renal disease, or kidney failure.

Unfortunately, for Broadus, the disease has required aggressive medical intervention, including a stroke recovery period in early 2024. As she moves forward into 2026, Broadus continues to balance her creative pursuits and business ventures.

RELATED CONTENT: Cali By Snoop Releases Commemorative Wine Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of’ Of Amerikaz Most Wanted’ Song