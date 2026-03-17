Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Cali By Snoop Releases Commemorative Wine Celebrating 30th Anniversary Of ‘2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted’ Song “It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” said Snoop Dogg







With the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s and Tupac’s single, 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted, Cali By Snoop has released a special edition of its wine named after the collaboration.

The wine is now available in stores and online for a suggested retail price of $14.99.

Snoop released a video as a tribute to his former labelmate, reminiscing about key moments during their time together. The clip includes behind-the-scenes snippets from their collective video shoot for the single. Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Sept. 13, 1996, after attending a Mike Tyson bout.

30 years since 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted. We’re pouring a little out for Tupac. Limited edition #calibysnoop out now. #pouralittleout pic.twitter.com/9TPXILGvR4 — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) March 10, 2026

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make ‘2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.’ Nobody did it like us, and I can’t think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink,” said Snoop Dogg in a written statement. “This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I’m looking forward to the people pourin’ a little out with me for my friend.”

The two recording artists were labelmates on Death Row Records, and 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted was the only video that the two filmed together before Tupac’s death.

Cali By Snoop’s 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted has been described as a Petite Sirah-dominant red blend that features notes of toasty oak, dark fruit, toffee, and baking spice. It is now available at major retailers across the country, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Instacart, Ralph’s, Albertson’s, Meijer, DoorDash, Jewel-Osco, and more.

More info about the product can be found at CaliBySnoop.com.

Cali By Snoop was launched in 2020 with the release of Cali Red. Other flavors include Cali Smooth, Cali Sweet, Cali Blanc, Cali Rosé, Cali Chill, and Cali Gold.

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