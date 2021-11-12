Coronji Calhoun, Who Played Halle Berry’s Son in ‘Monster’s Ball,’ Dies at 30

The native of New Sarpy was best known for the role he played in Monster’s Ball, which was filmed in New Orleans. When he was 10, he played the child of Berry and Sean Combs in the award-winning film. That was the last role he played which was filmed in 2001.

The movie is about Berry’s character, Leticia and her plight navigating life without her husband who is on death row and set to be executed. Leticia falls in love with the prison guard, Billy Bob Thornton who is the one who will actually flip the switch. Leticia also has to deal with the loss of her son Tyrell, played by Calhoun after a horrific accident.

A GoFundMe account was set up by his mother, Theresa Bailey to help cover the funeral costs since he had no life insurance.

“I am inclined to ask for your help because my son is in need of his community’s support. Coronji Calhoun Sr. recently joined the ancestors in watching over me and our family on October 13, 2021. At the age of ten, he portrayed Tyrell, son of Lawrence (Sean “P. Diddy” Combs) and Leticia Musgrove (Halle Berry) in the 2001 Academy Award winning film, Monster’s Ball. Unfortunately, we did not have any life insurance policy on him (as we never expected this tragedy to befall us) before he transitioned. Now we ask for generosity in your donations as we prepare to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life.”

The fund is at $10,435 of a stated goal of $14,000. Berry and Hollywood producer Lee Daniels are listed as top donators with $3,394 each.