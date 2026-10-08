Dr. Anita Allen, police chief of Mableton, Georgia Women by Selena Hill Dr. Anita Allen Makes History As The First Black Woman Police Chief In Metro Atlanta City Dr. Anita Allen will lead Mableton’s new police department as the city prepares to hire 70 officers and 10 civilian employees.







Mableton, Georgia, is building its police department from the ground up, and Dr. Anita Allen has been tapped to lead the charge.

The city council unanimously approved Allen as Mableton’s first police chief during a special meeting Oct. 6, marking a major step in the city’s plan to establish its own law enforcement agency. Allen, who currently serves as police chief at Albany State University, brings more than 25 years of law enforcement and public safety experience to the role.

During a press conference, Allen said the assignment is about more than staffing a new agency. Rather, her ultimate mission is to build trust with residents.

“I want to bridge the gap, have community policing, have officers that can come out to the six districts to be able to have a relationship with our community, and so they can trust us, be heard, feel valued,” Allen said, according to Atlanta News First. “Your voice will be heard. We’re going to treat you with integrity and fairness, and we’re going to give you the utmost respect,” she said, adding, “Let’s get to work.”

The department is expected to hire 70 sworn officers and 10 civilian employees as Mableton transitions from law enforcement services provided by Cobb County. The city’s agreement with the county is scheduled to run through June 1, 2027, when the Mableton Police Department is expected to take over public safety operations.

The hiring push is already drawing significant interest. More than 1,500 applications have been submitted since recruitment opened on Oct. 1, according to city officials. The planned compensation package includes a starting salary of $66,000 for academy recruits with a high school diploma or GED, with salaries reaching as high as $81,500 based on experience and education. Officers are also slated to receive 14 holidays, take-home vehicles, and front-loaded paid time off, although the pay scale remains subject to city council ratification.

Allen said she is looking for recruits who bring integrity, professionalism, and compassion to the job.

“I’m looking for these officers with integrity and professionalism, have a compassion to serve, and also be able to come in and build relationships and bridge the gap in the community,” she said.

Allen previously served as president of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and has held leadership roles at Albany State University and Fort Valley State University, as well as with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office.

As Mableton prepares for its new agency, Allen and Public Safety Director Kerry Stallings will oversee hiring, training, and the development of policies and procedures. Training is expected to take place at temporary facilities over the next three to four months while the city works to identify a permanent headquarters.

“This is a historic day for the Mableton Police Department,” Stallings said.

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