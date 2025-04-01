News by Sharelle Burt Cory Booker Occupies Senate Floor For 13 Hours To Highlight Trump’s Dangerous Policies Booker warned voters and social media followers of what his intentions were and mentioned how Trump’s potential tariffs are going to cause more harm.







New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker took a stand, speaking out against President Donald Trump’s dangerous policies for over 13 hours on the House floor.

Videos started circulating of Booker’s takeover on social media, showing the senator making a powerful and lengthy speech about policies — including anti-DEI initiatives, potential Social Security cuts, and more — that the Republican president has put in place in less than 100 days in office. He called Congress out for its lack of accountability in supporting rhetoric harmful to the American people. “Congress…that is being too complicit to an executive that is overstepping his authority and violating the Constitution and hurting people … who rely on healthcare and Social Security,” Booker passionately explained.

“Reading these stories, sir, because the voices of the Americans that don’t have the privilege that the 100 of us don’t get to stand here but I believe the power of the people is greater than the people in power. That’s the ideals of our democracy and our Constitution.”

Sen. Cory Booker has been speaking on the Senate floor since 7 pm Monday, & still going. Standing against what he calls a crisis, he reminds us: “The power of the people is greater than the people in power.” Accountability starts with us—we must continue to speak TRUTH to POWER! pic.twitter.com/bclvI27yXB — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 1, 2025

Ahead of his speech, Booker warned voters and social media followers of his intentions and mentioned how Trump’s potential tariffs will cause more harm. “I’m going to be speaking about what Donald Trump is doing to our nation, and now, with this tariff, we are going to see more reckless steps taken that are gonna raise more prices for Americans and cost our economy even more,” he said.

“So many things that I’ll be detailing in this speech and so its my plan to continue to go for as long as we possibly can.”

It’s been over 13 hours since I started speaking, and I intend to stay on the Senate floor as long as I’m physically able. I’m here to do my job, as a Senator from New Jersey, to lift the voices of Americans who are being harmed by President Trump. I'm am speaking up. pic.twitter.com/dCjhYAP8NL — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) April 1, 2025

He continued, saying he hopes to use his voice to “do what people are calling” on him to do.

His speech caught the attention of some Fox News anchors, who claimed Booker was using his time for “national attention” and his fans. Some analysts were heard saying that some of his talking points—like tax cuts for the rich—aren’t true.

It's 6AM on the East Coast. Sen. Cory Booker has been holding the floor for 11 hours!



Fox hosts are losing their minds. pic.twitter.com/4LcK2qwHSz — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) April 1, 2025

However, Booker received more support than criticism from Black political colleagues, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Florida’s 14th Congressional District nominee Mike Harvey. “Senator Booker is representing the people of his district. For other other elected Democrats who don’t know what that means, he is doing his JOB,” Harvey wrote on X.

“Take notes.”