April 1, 2025
Cory Booker Occupies Senate Floor For 13 Hours To Highlight Trump’s Dangerous Policies
Booker warned voters and social media followers of what his intentions were and mentioned how Trump’s potential tariffs are going to cause more harm.
New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker took a stand, speaking out against President Donald Trump’s dangerous policies for over 13 hours on the House floor.
Videos started circulating of Booker’s takeover on social media, showing the senator making a powerful and lengthy speech about policies — including anti-DEI initiatives, potential Social Security cuts, and more — that the Republican president has put in place in less than 100 days in office. He called Congress out for its lack of accountability in supporting rhetoric harmful to the American people. “Congress…that is being too complicit to an executive that is overstepping his authority and violating the Constitution and hurting people … who rely on healthcare and Social Security,” Booker passionately explained.
“Reading these stories, sir, because the voices of the Americans that don’t have the privilege that the 100 of us don’t get to stand here but I believe the power of the people is greater than the people in power. That’s the ideals of our democracy and our Constitution.”
Ahead of his speech, Booker warned voters and social media followers of his intentions and mentioned how Trump’s potential tariffs will cause more harm. “I’m going to be speaking about what Donald Trump is doing to our nation, and now, with this tariff, we are going to see more reckless steps taken that are gonna raise more prices for Americans and cost our economy even more,” he said.
“So many things that I’ll be detailing in this speech and so its my plan to continue to go for as long as we possibly can.”
He continued, saying he hopes to use his voice to “do what people are calling” on him to do.
His speech caught the attention of some Fox News anchors, who claimed Booker was using his time for “national attention” and his fans. Some analysts were heard saying that some of his talking points—like tax cuts for the rich—aren’t true.
However, Booker received more support than criticism from Black political colleagues, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Florida’s 14th Congressional District nominee Mike Harvey. “Senator Booker is representing the people of his district. For other other elected Democrats who don’t know what that means, he is doing his JOB,” Harvey wrote on X.
“Take notes.”