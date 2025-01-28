Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Cory Booker And Other Senators Reintroduce Bill To Recognize Maternal Health Awareness Day The bill would spread awareness on the ongoing need for better pre and post-natal care for mothers.







Sen. Cory Booker and fellow senators have reintroduced a resolution that would designate Jan. 23 as Maternal Health Awareness Day.

The federally recognized day would raise public awareness and information about maternal health issues and disparities that impact mothers across the United States. Sen. Booker released a statement on reintroducing the potential legislation, calling out the country’s disproportionate maternal mortality rate.

“The United States spends more on healthcare than any other country, but we still have the highest rate of maternal mortality among our peer countries,” said Sen. Booker in a press release. “It’s disheartening that Congress has failed to pass comprehensive federal legislation to protect mothers and their babies and ensure moms receive the essential care they need throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journeys.“

The New Jersey congressman added that the bipartisan effort would hopefully lead to new healthcare policies that would aid mothers in receiving proper pre- and post-natal care.

He added, “I remain committed to working across the aisle to create and implement effective policies that address the maternal mortality crisis and promote equitable maternal healthcare across our nation.”

The United States has a disproportionally high maternal mortality rate compared to other high-income countries. According to the Commonwealth Fund, the government had 22 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births in 2022. These numbers significantly increase for certain race groups as well. Black women faced the highest rates at 49.5, a figure that more than doubles their white counterparts.

The issue remains especially prevalent in Booker’s home state. The KFF confirmed that New Jersey had a rate of 25.7 deaths per 100,000 live births from 2018 to 2021, higher than the national average. Black women in the state also have a maternal mortality rate that is four times higher than white women as well.

“In a country of such great wealth and power, it is heartbreaking that we continue to let down expecting mothers who deserve to feel safe and supported,” said fellow New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim. “The pain of our country’s maternal mortality crisis is felt harshly in New Jersey, disproportionately hurting Black women and devastating too many families. With this resolution, I don’t just stand for awareness but call on my colleagues in Congress to see this urgency, understand the vast majority of maternal deaths are preventable, and help push forward on tangible action to protect lives and be there for growing families.”

While addressing maternal mortality remains a top priority in New Jersey, Booker and supporting senators across the aisle continue to advocate for better care and knowledge nationwide.

RELATED CONTENT: FDA Finally Revokes FD&C Red No. 3 For Food And Drugs