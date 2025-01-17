Rep. Byron Donalds Eases His Way Into The Florida Gubernatorial Race

Rep. Bryon Donalds has begun the process of transition from his role of congressman to potentially becoming the governor of Florida, NBC News reported.

Reports claim the GOP lawmaker has started to rally donors and some of Florida’s top political players ahead of the 2026 gubernatorial race to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. The rumors of Donalds eyeing the seat have circulated for months, even coming from President-elect Donald Trump, after Trump asked the ally if he would consider a run in May 2024. Since then, the congressman’s moves have heightened the rumors.

In early January 2025, Donalds hosted a hospitality suite to let supporters know he would be running during a state Republican Party meeting in Orlando. After a series of meetings with key lobbyists and political donors, his position was seemingly clearer. “He was in town [Tallahassee] meeting with all the folks you need to meet with. He told them he is in,” a source revealed.

It was an honor to address grassroots leaders in Orlando at the @FloridaGOP Annual Meeting.



Congratulations Chairman @EvanPower on reelection.



Congratulations @ViceMayorJo on election as Vice Chairman.



We are the strongest party in the nation & we’ll continue to LEAD THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/Kw2fNGqJwj — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 11, 2025

“It’s the steps any candidate takes as they prepare to run for governor.”

According to Fox News, another eye-opening signal for Donalds was hiring the research firm founded by prominent Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio, who served as a top polster during both of Trump’s presidential campaigns. Spring 2024, the outspoken conservative reveled over residents of the faith the Sunshine State had in him to hold such a high-yielding position in politics.

“It’s really cool that people back home in Florida consider me to be able to be the state’s next governor. It’s really an honor. It’s honestly surreal thinking about it because I’m 45 and my journey through politics has been a really fruitful one,” Donalds said at the time.

“It’s really humbling and an honor, but I just focus on doing the job I have.”

There were a number of other top Florida movers and shakers that had their names thrown into the ring for governor, including disgraced former state congressman Matt Gaetz, who once said during an interview, “Florida needs a Governor who can break the control insurance companies have over Tallahassee.”

“I can do that, so it’s something Ginger and I are considering,” Gaetz said prior to taking a gig as an anchor on the conservative TV network OAN after resigning from Congress.

The special election for governor and other political roles like congressman will take place on Apr. 1. If Donalds is selected, he will follow the footsteps of fellow Black gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gilliium, who lost his Democratic bid to DeSantis in 2018.

