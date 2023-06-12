Jimmie Allen’s Career In Jeopardy Amid Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

The troubles surrounding country singer Jimmie Allen have worsened as his record label has officially dropped the controversial recording artist.

According to Variety, Jimmie Allen is being sued by two women for sexual assault and has been dropped by BBR Music Group, according to a statement by his former label.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen. He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

This action comes after the label previously suspended him based on accusations by his former manager of sexual assault and battery. In May 2023, the country music star was named in a lawsuit filed by his former manager, Variety reported. “Jane Doe” alleges that the abuse from Allen lasted 18 months.

One of the accusations alleges that Allen forcefully took Jane Doe’s virginity after he appeared on American Idol in 2021. She claims she woke up inside her hotel room the day after it happened, naked in severe pain, and bleeding vaginally. She had no clue what had taken place the previous night.

He responded to the lawsuit by denying it took place and said it was “not only false but also extremely damaging.” Yet, shortly after that news came out, another woman came forward to accuse him of sexual assault as well. This time, the second woman alleged that Allen secretly filmed her during sex without her realizing it was being recorded or getting her permission. That purportedly took place last year in July 2022.

According to People, when he received the news, Allen had just announced that he and his wife had separated. The couple have two daughters, Zara James, 18 months, and Naomi Bettie, three years old, and a third child on the way. He has a son from a previous relationship, Aadyn, who is now 8.

Allen has also been dismissed by the companies that previously had his back. His talent agency, UTA, and management firm, The Familie, suspended him, while his publicity team, Full Coverage Communications, also terminated its contract with Allen.