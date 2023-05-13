Country Star Jimmie Allen Sued By Former Manager for Assault and Sexual Abuse

Country music star Jimmie Allen is responding to the “deeply troubling and hurtful” lawsuit filed by his former manager accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

On Thursday, the Grammy-nominated multiplatinum-selling country music star was named in a lawsuit filed by his former manager, identified as Jane Doe, Variety reports. According to the alleged victim, the abuse lasted for 18 months, including several instances where Allen allegedly forced himself onto her and abused her.

Details of the alleged assaults are disturbing, with Allen accused of forcefully taking the former manager’s virginity following a March 2021 appearance on American Idol. The victim alleges she woke up inside her hotel room the next day, naked in severe pain and bleeding vaginally, with no recollection of what happened the night before.

She claims Allen was lying beside her in bed and told her she needed to take a Plan B pill. Jane Doe says she felt like she betrayed her religious faith.

“I was disconnected from my body, feeling a sense of panic,” she said. The alleged victim claims while disoriented, she remembers Allen saying, “‘I’ve been thinking about this for so long.’”

“He held me in place. At that point, any physical will was just out the door. I was pretty much paralyzed,” Jane Doe claims.

However, according to Allen, their relationship was consensual, and no sexual assault or harassment occurred.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” Allen said in a statement.

“I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years.”

“During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely,” he continued. “Only after things ended between us did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false but also extremely damaging.”

The singer, who achieved three No. 1 singles on the Billboard Country Airplay and won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year in 2021, plans to fight the claims to save his name and brand.

“I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation,” he said.

News of the lawsuit comes weeks after Allen announced his separation from his wife Alexis, People reports. He and Alexis share daughters Zara James, 18 months, and Naomi Bettie, 3, and are expecting their third child together. He is also father to son Aadyn, 8, from a previous relationship.

