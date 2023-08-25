Couple Climbs Out Of $300K Debt With Shark Tank Deal For Kreyol Essence Beauty Business

A couple is here to show you that getting out of $300,000 worth of debt in three years is possible. Business owners Yve-Car Momperousse and Stéphane Jean-Baptist went into ABC’s Shark Tank in debt from their beauty brand Kreyol Essence.

They came out with a $400,000 deal, AfroTech reported. The couple left Shark Tank with a deal from Kevin O’Leary. In addition to the lump sum of $400,000, the couple agreed to 25 cents in perpetuity and 5% in equity with O’Leary.