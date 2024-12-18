‘Traveling While Black’ Series’ Creators Use ‘Comfortability For Black People’ Metric To Review Destinations

The Seattle-based couple behind the “Traveling While Black” series is going inside the “Comfortability for Black People” metric they developed for reviewing destinations.

Marlie and Anthony Love took their passion for traveling the Pacific Northwest to the internet, where they launched their YouTube channel “Traveling While Black.” Now, 13,000+ subscribers later, the Loves caught the attention of advertisers, sponsors, and even Fox SOUL, which acquired the series and helped them quit their day jobs to take up travel full-time.

Now, as travel influencers and content creators, the Loves focus their content on introducing diverse audiences to destinations where they might not have always been welcome. Their mission is to inspire Black travelers to reclaim spaces and experiences that were historically inaccessible to them.

“If you want to see yourself more in certain spaces, then you have to go,” Anthony told the Seattle Times.

The couple evaluates destinations using a “comfortability for Black people” metric, which considers several factors. These include the presence of other Black people in the area, the percentage of Black residents, and indicators of inclusivity.

Sometimes, the indicators are fairly obvious, like signs welcoming diverse travelers, while others are more subtle, such as the representation of Black people in museums, art exhibits, or special events. The Loves also assess whether the destination preserves and celebrates Black history, examining whether there are plaques, monuments, or restored buildings significant to the Black community. Ultimately, their final measure is based on how comfortable they feel in the space.

Their travel recommendations typically include insights other travelers seek, such as tips on national parks, monuments, hiking trails, museums, and other attractions—all shared with a generous dose of humor. They also use a grading scale to evaluate various aspects, including the journey to the destination and the overall enjoyment of the experience.

The Loves also factor in “all of that ugly history that’s not that far away from where we’re living, on top of all of that,” Anthony shared.

Considering the racist history in most areas of the country, the Loves have been pleased to see how welcomed they’ve felt in most of the destinations they’ve visited.

“If somebody was just to know the history of Oregon … they might say, ‘I’m never going there,’” Anthony said. But “it’s all right to go there. We should go there.”

The Loves drew inspiration from The Negro Motorist Green Book, commonly known as The Green Book, which began in the 1930s as a guide helping African Americans find lodging, restaurants, and other amenities that would welcome them during the Jim Crow era. When brainstorming themes for their YouTube channel, the couple reflected on their own questions: Which areas are diverse and inclusive? Where can they find Black-owned businesses? And which destinations—especially those with small Black populations—are welcoming to Black travelers?

“It was really reminiscent of the questions that they were asking in the Green Book time,” Anthony said.

What began as a travel-focused YouTube channel five years ago has evolved into a partnership with Fox SOUL. The “Traveling While Black with Anthony and Marlie” series now explores destinations like the islands of the Pacific Northwest, Black historic districts, and Washington’s quirky “gimmick” towns.

