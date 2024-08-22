by Jeroslyn JoVonn Craig Mack Real Cause Of Death Revealed To Be Complications From HIV/AIDS A look into Craig Mack's personal health records has revealed his real cause of death to be from HIV/AIDS complications.







A look into Craig Mack’s personal health records has revealed his real cause of death to be from HIV/AIDS complications.

At the time of Mack’s 2018 death, his family reported his passing as the result of congestive heart failure. However, according to a recent article from Rolling Stone, the Bad Boy rapper’s death certificate confirmed HIV/AIDS as the cause of death.

It’s rumored that Mack denied treatment for his ailing health due to his involvement in a religious cult. The article makes mention of the “last day prophet” Mack allegedly followed who believed that barcodes on items were reportedly “a mark of the beast.”

In 2007, Craig Mack left the music industry and lived his final years with an extremist religious group.



The church was run by a “last day prophet,” who believed barcodes bore the mark of the beast and warned about an imminent third world war.



During his life, Mack was hailed as a pioneer within Diddy’s Bad Boy Entertainment record label. His 1993 hit “Flava In Ya Ear” served as a hip-hop anthem in the early 1990s and helped put Diddy’s then-burgeoning record label on the map.

In 1994 Mack released his debut album Project: Funk da World which featured the hit single and earned him a Grammy nomination. His rap career was short-lived as he found it difficult to follow up the success of his debut single. With Diddy going on to sign big name artists to Bad Boy like The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, and 112, Craig Mack was easily overlooked before being forgotten entirely.

Born in Queens, New York, Mack eventually relocated to Walterboro, South Carolina where he passed away in March 2018 at age 47. During his time on Bad Boy, Mack was working hard to try and get out of the label, his family says.

He initially filed for bankruptcy to get out of his deal after his sophomore album, Operation: Get Down. When that didn’t work, Mack met with Suge Knight to consider signing with his Death Row records. Suge reportedly offered Mack a $1.25 million recording budget and a $200,000 advance.

However, once Diddy found out, he forced Mack to drop his bankruptcy claim and buy out his Bad Boy contract in order to leave the label.

“Puff was pissed [Mack was] leaving Bad Boy and the fact that he was going to go with Suge,” Mack’s ex-wife Roxanne Alexis Hill Johnson said. “From what I understand, Puff was enraged. Puffy became a vindictive bastard and really stuck it to him for doing that.”

Johnson claims Mack was afraid of Diddy and blames the hip-hop mogul for the rapper’s career downfall. The revelations into his real cause of death come amid a drastic fall from grace for Diddy, who’s locked in a series of legal battles based on allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.