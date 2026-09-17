photo credit: Crate & Barrel Sports by Selena Hill From The Court To Crate & Barrel: Venus Williams Announces New Design Partnership The tennis champion expands her design portfolio with furniture, decor, and textile pieces for Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids.







Venus Williams is bringing her eye for design to a new arena: the home.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has partnered with Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids on an expansive collection of nearly 200 furniture, decor, and textile pieces. The collaboration, launched Sept. 15, extends Williams’ business portfolio beyond tennis, fashion, and entertainment and further establishes her work in interior design.

Williams founded V Starr, a full-service commercial and residential design firm, in 2002. The firm has worked on hospitality, multifamily residential, and luxury projects across North America and the Caribbean, according to a press release.

Now, her design sensibility is reaching consumers through Crate & Barrel’s retail platform.

“I’m so proud of this collection. Each piece was intentionally designed to feel artful, timeless, and design-driven, while still working cohesively together,” Williams said in the announcement.

The Crate & Barrel collection draws on tennis’ geometry, movement, color, and ceremonial traditions while incorporating Italian design influences. One standout is the Second Serve Stone and Metal Chandelier, inspired by the suspended motion of a tennis ball during a serve toss and crafted with burnished brass, onyx and travertine.

For Crate & Kids, Williams translated the sport into a more playful environment. Lavender — her favorite color — is paired with tennis-ball neon green, while rounded silhouettes and athletic details appear throughout the collection.

The kids assortment includes pieces such as the Break Point Round Ivory Wood Kids Play Table and Members Only Accent Chair. Current offerings also include a tennis-ball-inspired floor bin and organic cotton bedding. The collection blends playful tennis references with functional pieces for children’s spaces.

“For Crate & Kids, this collection represents the bedroom of my dreams,” Williams said. “Creating a space that kids can be proud of is so important to me, and bringing an energetic, playful spirit to their rooms was really at the heart of this.”

The partnership also reflects the evolution of Williams’ career as an entrepreneur. Her outside tennis business interests have expanded across design, wellness, and entertainment, with V Starr serving as a foundation for her work in the design industry.

Alicia Waters, brand president of Crate & Barrel and Crate & Kids, said the collaboration connects Williams’ athletic legacy with the retailer’s approach to home design.

“Venus embodies the intersection of power, style, and design,” Waters said. “From sophisticated, modern furniture for the whole home to energetic spaces for kids, we are thrilled to offer our customers this collection that seamlessly bridges high design with functionality.”

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