Career by Selena Hill Venus Williams And EZRA Team Up To Give 1,000 Young Professionals Free Career Coaching Applications are now open.







Tennis legend and entrepreneur Venus Williams is partnering with digital coaching platform EZRA to help the next generation of professionals navigate the early stages of their careers.

EZRA, a global coaching provider, announced it will provide 1,000 early-career professionals with complimentary access to EZRA Coach, an AI-powered digital coaching platform that delivers personalized one-on-one career coaching. The initiative, titled The Gift of Coaching, is designed to expand access to professional development resources that have traditionally been available primarily to senior executives and employees at large organizations.

Williams, a seven-time grand slam winner, said she understands firsthand how transformative the right guidance can be.

“You don’t realize, when you have a really great coach, how much that can change your life and your world,” said Williams in a press release. “It’s similar to having a great teacher–the kind of teacher who changes your life, shifts your perspective, and puts you on a path toward something you never dreamed you’d do. These are the people who really need that support most because they’re just starting out. That’s why I’m so proud to partner with EZRA on this initiative.”

According to the release, recipients will receive personalized coaching focused on career advancement, leadership development, confidence-building, communication skills, and goal setting. The announcement comes as a new survey revealed that 94% of young professionals have turned to social media for career advice, a trend that has negatively affected their job prospects.

Nick Goldberg, the founder and CEO of EZRA, applauded Williams as the perfect role model for young workers.

“Venus has spent her career redefining what leadership looks like, from winning on the court to building businesses and advocating for equal opportunity,” he said. “She represents confidence, resilience, and the courage to break barriers–qualities coaching helps unlock in leaders everywhere.”

While AI is viewed as a tool for improving workplace productivity, EZRA says its platform is designed to enhance—not replace—the human coaching experience by delivering tailored development plans, accountability, and actionable feedback at scale.

“With The Gift of Coaching, we’re putting the power of coaching into more hands and inviting HR and learning leaders to help us extend that opportunity to the next generation.”

Applications for the free coaching program are now open. Learn more here.

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